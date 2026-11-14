ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: High Court Says Legislature Should Consider Lowering Juvenile Age Limit To 16

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has observed that the legislature should consider reducing the age limit for juveniles in conflict with the law to 16 years, citing changing trends in the maturity of adolescents and the nature of offences involving minors.

The observation was made by a Bench headed by Justice A Badharudeen while hearing a writ petition alleging violations of provisions of the Kerala Abkari Act that prohibit the serving of alcohol to persons below the age of 23.

The court noted that there had been instances of persons below 18 causing fatal road accidents after consuming alcohol, despite statutory restrictions. It observed that the issue of juvenile age limits warranted consideration by the legislature in view of the present circumstances and the nature of crimes involving young offenders.

The petition was filed in the wake of a fatal accident at Nedumbassery involving a Mini Cooper allegedly driven by a 19-year-old under the influence of alcohol. The petitioner contended that the accused had been served liquor at multiple bars in Ernakulam before the accident. The Excise Department has reportedly registered cases against three bars in connection with the alleged violations.

Observing that the petition required a detailed hearing, the High Court directed the Excise Commissioner to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken to enforce Sections 15A and 15B of the Kerala Abkari Act, which restrict the sale and serving of alcohol to persons below 23.

The case has been posted to November 24 for further consideration.

The petitioner, an online journalist, alleged that bars in Kerala were serving liquor to persons below the prescribed age without proper age verification. He also alleged an understanding between certain bar owners and Excise officials in Ernakulam, contending that such violations could not continue without failures in enforcement.