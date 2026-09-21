ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Govt Will Implement Labour Code Without Harming Workers' Rights, Says Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday said the state would implement Centre's new Labour Codes without adversely affecting the workers' rights. At a time when the Congress national leadership is opposing the Labour Codes, Satheesan said they could not be left unimplemented in the state as they were laws passed by the Parliament.

In November last year, the Centre announced the implementation of the four Labour Codes, consolidating 29 existing labour laws, with immediate effect. The move was criticised by the Congress as well as Left parties, which described the new codes as being against the interests of workers.

Addressing a leadership meeting of the Congress-affiliated Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) here, Satheesan said the Labour Codes could not be left unimplemented as they were laws passed by Parliament, but their implementation should not harm workers.

"If the Labour Code is not implemented, a situation will arise where there are neither the existing labour laws nor the new Labour Code. So, it must be implemented in a manner that does not adversely affect Kerala's labour sector or workers' rights," he said.

"It cannot be left unimplemented—it is a law passed by Parliament. Otherwise, there will be no labour laws at all right now, because this Labour Code was brought in by replacing the previous labour laws," he explained. Satheesan said the government would take into consideration the suggestions made by INTUC while implementing the Labour Code.