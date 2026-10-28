Keralam Govt Orders Vigilance Probe Into KIIFB Land Acquisition In Kannur
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, a statement issued by his office said.
By PTI
Published : October 28, 2026 at 8:14 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam government on Wednesday decided to order a detailed vigilance probe into the land acquired by the KIIFB in Kannur during the previous LDF government's tenure.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, a statement issued by his office said.
The move comes after Satheesan made it clear in the state Assembly on Tuesday and again earlier in the day that the alleged irregularities in KIIFB’s acquisition of nearly 1,000 acres of land would be investigated.
Satheesan had also raised concerns in the Assembly over the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board's proposal to acquire an additional 4,000 acres in Kannur.
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