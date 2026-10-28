ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Govt Orders Vigilance Probe Into KIIFB Land Acquisition In Kannur

File photo of Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam government on Wednesday decided to order a detailed vigilance probe into the land acquired by the KIIFB in Kannur during the previous LDF government's tenure.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, a statement issued by his office said.