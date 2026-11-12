ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Govt Opposes Transgender Person’s Entry Into Sabarimala, Tells HC

Kochi: The Keralam government opposed the entry of a Tamil Nadu-based transgender person into the Sabarimala temple, telling the Kerala High Court that permission for darshan cannot be granted without a clear medical or official certificate confirming the person’s gender identity.

In an affidavit filed before the High Court, the government said it would stand by the position taken by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The board had said it was not authorised to examine or determine the person’s physical or biological characteristics to establish whether the petitioner was transgender or female.

"In the absence of a proper, conclusive medical examination and official certification issued by a legally competent medical authority, the 2nd respondent (TDB) is not in a position to grant permission to the petitioner (Tamil Nadu native) to proceed for darshan," the Board had told the court.

It had also said that allowing the petitioner entry to the temple without authoritative verification could lead to a breach of established sanctuary customs governing the shrine. The state, in its affidavit, said that the government, the first respondent in the matter, at this juncture does not propose to take a different stand.

"The entire matter is pending disposal or judgment of the Supreme Court," it said. The affidavit was filed in response to a plea by the Tamil Nadu native -- Sathyashri Sharmila Rehemathali, seeking permission for the transgender community to visit Sabarimala for pilgrimage after observing the required rituals.

The petitioner, who identifies as a transgender woman and is referred to as 'she' in the petition, claims to be a devout worshipper of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala and had previously visited the shrine and performed darshan on January 3 and April 15 this year, the government affidavit said.

However, the petitioner was intercepted near Pamba Ganapathi temple, while proceeding to Sabarimala on August 20, during routine police verification, it said. The police informed the petitioner about the strict compliance requirements regarding entry to the shrine.