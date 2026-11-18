ETV Bharat / state

'Keralam Govt May Consider Raising Daily Virtual Queue Quota For Mandala-Makaravilakku Pilgrimage': Minister

Pathanamthitta: The government of Keralam may consider raising the daily virtual queue quota for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at Sabarimala if the rush of pilgrims increases, subject to approval by the High Court.

State's Devaswom Minister K Muralidharan said measures are already in place to facilitate darshan for a maximum of 80,000 pilgrims a day at the shrine. He said the police have put in place a system to allow 75 pilgrims to ascend the 'Pathinettam Padi' (the sacred 18 steps) every minute.

Police have issued strict instructions for Ayyappa devotees to arrive as per slots allotted to them in the virtual queue. While adherence to the time slots was not strictly monitored previously, checks have now been intensified to manage the crowd.

Officials said virtual queue bookings for the Sabarimala Mandala season are almost entirely full. Only a few slots are available for Thursday. With online bookings fully exhausted, 'spot booking' (on-the-spot registration) remains the only option for pilgrims.

A child sits on an iron barrier at Sabarimala (ETV Bharat)

Travancore Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar said the number of 'spot booking' slots would be increased in proportion to any vacancies that arise—determined after verifying whether all those who booked via the 'virtual queue' actually arrived. Spot booking counters, which accommodate 14,000 people daily, are operational only at Nilakkal, Erumeli, and Vandiperiyar Satram. As there is no spot booking facility at Pamba, the KSRTC has been instructed to drop off passengers who do not have a booking, at Nilakkal.

To help devotees obtain 'Aravana Prasadam' without having to stand in long queues at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam, 'Any Time Aravana' vending machines have been installed at the shrine. By scanning the QR code displayed on the machine's screen and making a payment via UPI, devotees can receive Aravana tins in just 30 seconds. Five such vending machines have been set up at Sannidhanam—located on the ground floor near the Malikappuram Temple and also near the existing Aravana counters.

Crowd of devotees at Sabarimala (ETV Bharat)

Each machine can hold 350 tins. A maximum of five tins of Aravana can be purchased in a single transaction through the vending machine. However, those who require more Aravana can simply repeat the payment and transaction process to purchase additional quantities.