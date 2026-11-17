ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Govt Launches Scheme for Expats to Start Industrial Estates, Design Factories

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday said that the Industries Department has launched the 'NORKA Private Industrial Estate' scheme to promote industrial enterprises in the state with the participation of expatriate Malayalis and those who had returned from abroad.

In a social media post, Satheesan said that under the scheme, expatriates, their family members, companies in which they hold majority shares, cooperative societies, partnership firms, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) consortiums can start industrial estates and standard design factories in their own hometown.

"The government will provide financial assistance of up to a maximum of Rs three crore for setting up basic infrastructure like roads, electricity, drinking water, waste management, etc required for this," he said.

The CM further said that those with three to seven acres of land can start Standard Design Factories, while persons having land between 7-15 acres can start private industrial estates. For this, they must own the land or have land on lease for at least 30 years, he added.

A Standard Design Factory (SDF) is a multi-story, plug-and-play industrial building type built by government infrastructure and promotion agencies to house small-scale manufacturing units, tech start-ups, and office spaces.

Satheesan further said that a special single-window system will also be set up to speed up the approvals. However, the CM made it clear that "Red Category industries that cause environmental pollution will not be given permission." NORKA is the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs of the government.