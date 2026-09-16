ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Govt In Talks With Several States, Discoms For Power Purchase: CM Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said that the state government was in talks with several states and power companies to purchase electricity and the power crisis is expected to be brought under control within a week.

Satheesan, at a press conference here following a Cabinet meeting chaired by him, said that the government was trying to buy electricity from wherever possible. He also said that the government will come out with a plan for the period from October 1 to the next monsoon season and will also formulate a new revised power policy.

The CM said that increased consumption, more demand at night, no storage facility for solar power, lack of adequate rain and rising temperatures all have contributed to the crisis.