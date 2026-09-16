Keralam Govt In Talks With Several States, Discoms For Power Purchase: CM Satheesan
Satheesan said that the government will come out with a plan for the period from October 1 to the next monsoon season.
By PTI
Published : September 16, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said that the state government was in talks with several states and power companies to purchase electricity and the power crisis is expected to be brought under control within a week.
Satheesan, at a press conference here following a Cabinet meeting chaired by him, said that the government was trying to buy electricity from wherever possible. He also said that the government will come out with a plan for the period from October 1 to the next monsoon season and will also formulate a new revised power policy.
The CM said that increased consumption, more demand at night, no storage facility for solar power, lack of adequate rain and rising temperatures all have contributed to the crisis.
He said that while the government was negotiating with various parties for a long term power purchase agreement, it was not going to buy electricity at Rs 30 per unit as the ceiling for the state is Rs 10. Satheesan said that the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) had demanded Rs 30 per unit.
He also said that private players in the field of renewable energy will be welcomed to the state, but made it clear that there were no plans to privatise the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The state has been reeling from power cuts, especially at night, as temperatures soar due to lack of rain following a weak monsoon this year.