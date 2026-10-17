Keralam Govt Hikes DA, DR For Employees, Pensioners To 37 Percent
The enhanced DA will also be applicable to part-time teachers, part-time contingent employees and re-employed pensioners, based on the pay drawn by them.
By PTI
Published : October 17, 2026 at 9:49 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam government on Saturday enhanced DA for state government employees and DR for pensioners from 35 per cent to 37 per cent.
The Finance Department issued an order revising the rates, with the enhanced Dearness Allowance (DA) to be paid along with the October salary, disbursed in November.
The revised Dearness Relief (DR) will be paid along with the pension for November 2026, the order said.
As per the Government Order, the hike applies to state government employees, teachers, staff of aided schools, private colleges and polytechnics, full-time contingent employees and employees of local governments. It also covers state service pensioners, family pensioners, ex-gratia pensioners and ex-gratia family pensioners.
The enhanced DA will also be applicable to part-time teachers, part-time contingent employees and re-employed pensioners, based on the pay drawn by them.
The order said local governments will meet the additional expenditure from their own funds.
Employees and pensioners of state public sector undertakings, statutory corporations, autonomous bodies, boards and grant-in-aid institutions following the state DA/DR pattern are also eligible for the enhanced rates, subject to specified conditions, the order said.
Such organisations can release the revised rates based on a decision by their respective governing bodies, taking into account their ability to meet the additional expenditure, it said.
Organisations unable to meet the expense from their own resources must obtain prior government approval, except those where more than 90 per cent of salary or pension expenditure is met through government grants.
The enhancement does not automatically apply to organisations such as the Kerala State Electricity Board and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, which have been instructed to issue separate DA/DR orders.
The government said a separate order will be issued on arrears with effect from January 1, 2026.
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