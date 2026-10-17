ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Govt Hikes DA, DR For Employees, Pensioners To 37 Percent

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam government on Saturday enhanced DA for state government employees and DR for pensioners from 35 per cent to 37 per cent.

The Finance Department issued an order revising the rates, with the enhanced Dearness Allowance (DA) to be paid along with the October salary, disbursed in November.

The revised Dearness Relief (DR) will be paid along with the pension for November 2026, the order said.

As per the Government Order, the hike applies to state government employees, teachers, staff of aided schools, private colleges and polytechnics, full-time contingent employees and employees of local governments. It also covers state service pensioners, family pensioners, ex-gratia pensioners and ex-gratia family pensioners.

The enhanced DA will also be applicable to part-time teachers, part-time contingent employees and re-employed pensioners, based on the pay drawn by them.

The order said local governments will meet the additional expenditure from their own funds.