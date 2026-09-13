Keralam Govt Allocates Rs 551 Cr For Sabarimala Pilgrimage Preparations
The Mandalakala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season this year will commence from mid-November and will culminate in the third week of January next year.
By PTI
Published : September 13, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister of Keralam V D Satheesan on Sunday said that the government has allocated Rs 551.5 crore to the PWD for preparations related to the Sabarimala pilgrimage.
In a statement issued by his office, Satheesan said that the previous government had allocated Rs 377.80 crore in 2025-26 and Rs 326.97 crore in 2024-25 for the Sabarimala pilgrimage preparations.
He said that the amount of Rs 551.5 crore was allocated following a proposal submitted by State Public Works Minister P K Basheer after a meeting held to review the pilgrimage preparations.
Earlier this week, Satheesan had said that the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will work together to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for devotees during the upcoming Mandalakala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at Sabarimala. The Mandalakala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season this year will commence from mid-November and will culminate in the third week of January next year.
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