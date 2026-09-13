ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Govt Allocates Rs 551 Cr For Sabarimala Pilgrimage Preparations

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister of Keralam V D Satheesan on Sunday said that the government has allocated Rs 551.5 crore to the PWD for preparations related to the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

In a statement issued by his office, Satheesan said that the previous government had allocated Rs 377.80 crore in 2025-26 and Rs 326.97 crore in 2024-25 for the Sabarimala pilgrimage preparations.