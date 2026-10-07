Keralam: Governor Alleges Agenda Behind Vande Mataram Seminar Protests; Students Raise Slogans
Students maintained that they were opposed to what they described as the imposition of outsiders and speakers as part of an alleged “saffronisation” of CUK.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Kasaragod: Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has alleged that the student protests against a national seminar organised at the Central University of Keralam were not spontaneous but part of a “specific agenda”. Speaking at the concluding session of the two-day seminar at the university’s Periya campus here on Wednesday, the Governor said those behind the protests should be identified and strict action taken.
The seminar was organised as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Vande Mataram and was jointly conducted by the Sahitya Akademi under the Union Ministry of Culture, Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, literary organisation in India associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the Central University of Kerala.
Recalling the role of Vande Mataram in the freedom struggle and resistance to colonial rule, Rajendra questioned the opposition to the national song.
“There are certain agendas behind the protests that took place here yesterday. This is not a spontaneous, isolated protest. This is a move against Vande Mataram. The forces behind this must be identified, and strict action must be taken,” the Governor said.
Student organisations, including Left parties students' wings AISF and SFI, Indian Union Muslim League's students wing MSF, and Keralam ruling Congress party's students wing KSU, had protested against the participation of Prajna Pravah national convener J Nandakumar in the seminar. They alleged that the participation of speakers associated with RSS-linked ideological platforms compromised the political and ideological neutrality of the university.
Prajna Pravah is an intellectual and policy research affiliate of the RSS.
Police brutally attacked SFI students who were protesting against the Central University of Kerala for organising a programme in collaboration with Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad as part of the Vande Mataram seminar, featuring RSS leader J. Nandakumar as the chief speaker. https://t.co/yZwFrpXYx1— SFI (@SFI_CEC) October 7, 2026
Despite the protests, Vande Mataram was rendered in full at the seminar.
The Governor’s remarks triggered fresh protests on the campus. Soon after his speech, students raised slogans while the chief organiser and proctor, Prof P Sreekumar, was speaking. Students reportedly entered the Central Library Hall raising “Go Back” slogans and disrupted a seminar presentation. Heated exchanges and slogan-shouting continued for some time.
Police and students also engaged in pushing and shoving outside the venue amid heightened tension.
Student organisations maintained that they had no objection to singing Vande Mataram, but opposed what they described as the imposition of external organisations and speakers as part of an alleged “saffronisation” of the university.
The university had issued circulars and warnings ahead of the event amid the protests. However, tension continued on the campus during the concluding session, which was attended by prominent figures including Sahitya Akademi Malayalam Advisory Board Convener K P Ramanunni.
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