Keralam Government Faces Backlash Over Generic SMA Drug Distribution
The issue escalated after six affected children were reportedly given medicines marked 'for clinical trials only'.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A major controversy has erupted in Keralam over the state government's decision to distribute generic medicines to patients suffering from the rare disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The issue escalated after six affected children were given medicines labelled "for clinical trials only", prompting the health department to initiate an awareness campaign.
The opposition has launched an attack on the government, claiming that it is facilitating unauthorised drug trials and alleging a secret pact between pharmaceutical company owners and the Minister for Health and Family Welfare. However, medical experts have dismissed these claims as entirely baseless, welcoming the government initiative to provide affordable medication to patients.
The state government is currently providing free medication to children suffering from the disease at the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and the Government Medical College in Kozhikode. Following the uproar, SAT Hospital authorities have recalled the specific medicine bottles bearing the clinical trial label. The hospital administration clarified that no medical trials are being conducted on patients and attributed the erroneous labelling to a printing mistake by the manufacturing company.
Authorities assured that fresh batches of medicine without the controversial label will be distributed as replacements. Previously, the government had been supplying Risdiplam, a drug manufactured by the Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche, which costs Rs 5.25 lakh. The current dispute stems from the decision to replace this expensive drug with a generic alternative produced by the Indian company Natco, priced at just Rs 8,500. Patients registered under the government scheme receive these medicines completely free of charge, while others can purchase them out of pocket. Over the past three years, 107 affected children have benefited from the government free medicine distribution programme.
The initiative to procure Indian-made medicines was initially explored during the tenure of the previous LDF government, which had formed an expert committee and conducted a detailed study on the matter. However, a final decision was pending. Two months after the UDF government assumed power, an official agreement to procure the Indian-made drug was finalised on July five.
The tender procedures were officially completed by the first week of October. Addressing the concerns, Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Muraleedharan stated that the government has no hesitation in thoroughly examining the complaints raised. The distribution of these newly procured Indian-made medicines to affected children commenced earlier this month.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, health expert Dr. B. Ekbal stated that the controversies surrounding the distribution of generic medicines to patients are completely unfounded. He described the health department decision to utilise the affordable generic drug from Natco as a welcome and exemplary move.
He further noted that certain media outlets and vested interests are deliberately propagating baseless allegations against this progressive decision. Echoing similar sentiments, health expert Dr. K. P. Aravindan told ETV Bharat that it is highly unnecessary to defame an Indian pharmaceutical company that has successfully challenged multinational patent monopolies. He highlighted that the company, supported by the long-standing patent battles fought by the Left, has played a crucial role in making modern cancer medicines accessible to the general public on a massive scale.
Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a severe neurological condition caused by the deficiency of the SMN1 gene, which is responsible for producing essential proteins in the spinal cord. The disease primarily affects the motor nerves that facilitate physical movement. Consequently, the muscles weaken significantly, eventually leaving the patient unable to walk, stand, or sit. The disease has four distinct variants, ranging from Type one to Type four, with Type one being the most fatal.
While some carriers of the gene may remain asymptomatic, children born to parents who are both carriers have a high probability of developing the disease. If one child is diagnosed with the condition, there is a 25 percent chance that the next child will also be affected. Therefore, it is strictly advised that mothers of affected children undergo comprehensive medical screening during subsequent pregnancies. The condition can be accurately detected within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.
Currently, three types of treatments are available for the disease. The first option is the oral medication Risdiplam. The second is gene therapy, an extremely expensive treatment that costs up to Rs 18 crore. For this therapy, only the Zolgensma brand, manufactured in the United States, is presently available, a treatment method introduced in India in December 2019. The third treatment option is the Spinraza spinal injection. Among these, gene therapy is the only one-time treatment, whereas the other medications require lifelong administration. At present, medical regulations permit gene therapy only for children under two years of age.
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