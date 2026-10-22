ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Government Faces Backlash Over Generic SMA Drug Distribution

Representational Image ( IANS )

Thiruvananthapuram: A major controversy has erupted in Keralam over the state government's decision to distribute generic medicines to patients suffering from the rare disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The issue escalated after six affected children were given medicines labelled "for clinical trials only", prompting the health department to initiate an awareness campaign.

The opposition has launched an attack on the government, claiming that it is facilitating unauthorised drug trials and alleging a secret pact between pharmaceutical company owners and the Minister for Health and Family Welfare. However, medical experts have dismissed these claims as entirely baseless, welcoming the government initiative to provide affordable medication to patients.

The state government is currently providing free medication to children suffering from the disease at the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and the Government Medical College in Kozhikode. Following the uproar, SAT Hospital authorities have recalled the specific medicine bottles bearing the clinical trial label. The hospital administration clarified that no medical trials are being conducted on patients and attributed the erroneous labelling to a printing mistake by the manufacturing company. Authorities assured that fresh batches of medicine without the controversial label will be distributed as replacements. Previously, the government had been supplying Risdiplam, a drug manufactured by the Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche, which costs Rs 5.25 lakh. The current dispute stems from the decision to replace this expensive drug with a generic alternative produced by the Indian company Natco, priced at just Rs 8,500. Patients registered under the government scheme receive these medicines completely free of charge, while others can purchase them out of pocket. Over the past three years, 107 affected children have benefited from the government free medicine distribution programme. The initiative to procure Indian-made medicines was initially explored during the tenure of the previous LDF government, which had formed an expert committee and conducted a detailed study on the matter. However, a final decision was pending. Two months after the UDF government assumed power, an official agreement to procure the Indian-made drug was finalised on July five. The tender procedures were officially completed by the first week of October. Addressing the concerns, Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Muraleedharan stated that the government has no hesitation in thoroughly examining the complaints raised. The distribution of these newly procured Indian-made medicines to affected children commenced earlier this month.