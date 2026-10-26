ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Govt Directs Vigilance Probe Into Medical Equipment Purchases During Covid

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Monday said the state government has directed a Vigilance probe into the alleged misuse of public funds in the purchase of medical equipment for government hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic and other periods.

Replying to a submission by MLA Abin Varkey in the Assembly regarding the procurement of low-quality medical equipment for government hospitals, the minister said complaints had been received that equipment purchased with public money was substandard, left uninstalled, or remained unused for long periods.

The government viewed the wastage of public funds seriously, particularly when their warranty periods expired without proper maintenance or repairs, he said. The wastage ran into crores of rupees.

Muraleedharan said that the government had constituted a special investigation team headed by the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department to examine the issue, including the necessity of the purchases, the quality of the equipment, delays in making them operational, the reasons for prolonged non-use, and the responsibility of the officials concerned.

Reports relating to institutions under the Medical Education Department had been received and were being examined by the government, he added.

The investigation found that two oxygen generation plants supplied through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) to Alappuzha Medical College were unable to produce oxygen at the required volume and pressure and had not become fully operational, he said.