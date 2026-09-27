ETV Bharat / state

Keralam GAD Website Hacked, Suspected Pakistani Group Claims Responsibility

A message claiming that the website was hacked by "Team Blackleets", along with a slogan hailing Pakistan, was also posted on the website.

Keralam GAD Website Hacked Suspected Pakistani Group Claims Responsibility
A message that now appears on Keralam GAD website. (gad.kerala.gov.in)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 27, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Thiruvananthapuram: The official website of the General Administration Department of the Keralam government was hacked by a suspected Pakistani group on Sunday, officials said.

According to General Administration Department (GAD) officials, the website was hacked in the morning, and a Pakistani flag was posted on it.

A message claiming that the website was hacked by "Team Blackleets", along with a slogan hailing Pakistan, was also posted on the website.

"We are Pakistani hackers. Every day, many websites have been hacked; today is your day," the message said. After the website was found to have been hacked, the hosting provider suspended the account, officials said.

A cyber team is examining whether a data breach has occurred, and the website will be restored once it is secure, officials said. The department will also report the matter to the Cyber Police for investigation and a complaint will be filed soon, they said.

The Kerala State IT Mission operates key Keralam government websites and e-governance programmes.

TAGGED:

KERALAM GAD WEBSITE
PAK HACKER GROUP
KERALA GAD WEBSITE
KERALA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.