ETV Bharat / state

Keralam GAD Website Hacked, Suspected Pakistani Group Claims Responsibility

Thiruvananthapuram: The official website of the General Administration Department of the Keralam government was hacked by a suspected Pakistani group on Sunday, officials said.

A message claiming that the website was hacked by "Team Blackleets", along with a slogan hailing Pakistan, was also posted on the website.

According to General Administration Department (GAD) officials, the website was hacked in the morning, and a Pakistani flag was posted on it.

"We are Pakistani hackers. Every day, many websites have been hacked; today is your day," the message said. After the website was found to have been hacked, the hosting provider suspended the account, officials said.

A cyber team is examining whether a data breach has occurred, and the website will be restored once it is secure, officials said. The department will also report the matter to the Cyber Police for investigation and a complaint will be filed soon, they said.

The Kerala State IT Mission operates key Keralam government websites and e-governance programmes.