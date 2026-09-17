ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Former DGP Tomin J Thachankary Convicted In ₹64.7-Lakh Disproportionate Assets Case

Kottayam: The Kottayam Vigilance Court has convicted former Keralam Director General of Police (DGP) Tomin J Thachankary in a disproportionate assets case dating back to his tenure as a senior police officer. The court is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of sentence at 2 PM.

Judge K V Rajaneesh pronounced the verdict, finding Thachankary guilty under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the alleged accumulation of unaccounted assets worth ₹64.7 lakh between January 2003 and July 2007.

According to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, the assets accumulated by Thachankary during the check period were 138% disproportionate to his known sources of income. The prosecution also alleged that he caused a loss to the state exchequer by evading stamp duty in connection with a land purchase.

13-Year Legal Battle

The case was registered by the Vigilance in 2007 after allegations of disproportionate assets surfaced. Searches were subsequently conducted at Thachankary's residence and office.

The investigation was completed in 2013, when the Vigilance filed a chargesheet before the Thrissur Vigilance Court. The case was later transferred to the Muvattupuzha court and subsequently to the Kottayam Vigilance Court.

The trial involved the examination of 128 witnesses.

Thachankary, who held several senior positions in the Keralam Police, had initially faced the Vigilance probe while serving as an Inspector General. He later retired from service as a DGP on July 31, 2023.

Court Rejects Family-Property Claim

During the trial, Thachankary maintained that the disputed assets were family properties inherited from his parents. The court rejected the defence and convicted him under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

After the conviction, Thachankary sought leniency in sentencing, citing serious health problems and a recent heart surgery. He also told the court that he lives alone and depends on several medicines.