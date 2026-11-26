ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Forest Teams Resume Tusker 'Chakkakomban' Radio-Collaring Mission With Revised Strategy

The operation to to tranquilise wild elephant 'Chakkakomban' and fit it with a radio collar was suspended on Wednesday evening due to heavy fog, poor visibility and adverse weather conditions. ( ETV Bharat )

Idukki: The Keralam Forest Department has resumed efforts to tranquilise wild elephant 'Chakkakomban' and fit it with a radio collar, after an earlier attempt was abandoned when two doses of tranquilisers failed to sedate the animal.

The task force located the tusker in the Chempakathozhukudi area on Thursday morning. "Initial visuals indicated that the elephant was in good health," officials said.

The operation was suspended on Wednesday evening due to heavy fog, poor visibility and adverse weather conditions. A tranquiliser dart was first fired near Omanakuzhi in the afternoon. When the elephant did not respond, a second dose was administered, but that too failed to take effect. The tusker subsequently moved deeper into the forest.

Chief Conservator of Forests D K Vinod Kumar told reporters that a revised strategy had been prepared and teams were waiting for the elephant to move into an open area suitable for darting.

The animal was later located in a cardamom plantation within the Chembarathukuzhi tribal settlement. However, poor visibility continued to pose a challenge in determining a safe trajectory for firing the dart.

“We will wait until the elephant moves to an open location and then attempt the operation again,” Vinod Kumar said.

More than 100 Forest Department personnel, specialised teams and two - Vikram and Bharat - kumki elephants, are involved in the mission. The number of teams has been reduced from four to two to improve coordination and safety. Resources used during the previous attempt have also been replenished.