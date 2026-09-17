ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Five Bangladeshi Women Arrested In Kannur for Illegal Stay, Working In Spas

Etv BharThe 5 Bangladeshis arrested for staying in Keralam without vaild documents and working at spas in Kannur.at ( Etv Bharat )

Kannur: Five Bangladeshi women allegedly staying in Kerala without valid travel documents and working at spas in Kannur have been arrested by the local police.

The arrests followed a confidential intelligence tip-off and an inspection of spa centres in the city. Police said the women has entered India without valid passports or visas and were allegedly using forged Aadhaar cards to establish and residence.

Kannur City Police Commissioner B V Vijay Bharat Reddy said the arrested women would be deported to Bangladesh after completion of the legal proceedings and their remand period.

Fake Aadhaar Cards, SIM Cards Used

According to the police, the investigation has revealed an organised network involved in bringing Bangladeshi nationals into different parts of India using forged documents.

Police said agents initially facilitate their entry from Bangladesh into West Bengal. Once there, the women allegedly obtain Aadhaar cards and mobile SIM cards using their photographs but with fictitious residential addresses.

The police said that during verification, their photographs and biometric details could match, while the addresses mentioned in the documents were found to be false.

Investigators suspect that a significant number of such women have subsequently travelled to Kerala seeking employment, particularly in spa and massage centres.

Agents Operate From Mumbai

Kannur Police said the recruitment of the women is allegedly coordinated through a network of agents operating from Mumbai and other parts of the country.

According to investigators, the women generally stay close to their workplaces and may work even on weekly and public holidays. Police said the propspect of earning additional income through tips, apart from their salaries, is believed to be one of the factors attracting women to such jobs.

The investigations has also indicated the possible involvement of agencies operating both within and outside Kerala in arranging employment for Bangladeshi women at different locations in India.