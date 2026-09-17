Keralam: Five Bangladeshi Women Arrested In Kannur for Illegal Stay, Working In Spas
Kannur City Police Commissioner B V Vijay Bharat Reddy said the accused would be deported to Bangladesh after completion of legal proceedings and remand period.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Kannur: Five Bangladeshi women allegedly staying in Kerala without valid travel documents and working at spas in Kannur have been arrested by the local police.
The arrests followed a confidential intelligence tip-off and an inspection of spa centres in the city. Police said the women has entered India without valid passports or visas and were allegedly using forged Aadhaar cards to establish and residence.
Kannur City Police Commissioner B V Vijay Bharat Reddy said the arrested women would be deported to Bangladesh after completion of the legal proceedings and their remand period.
Fake Aadhaar Cards, SIM Cards Used
According to the police, the investigation has revealed an organised network involved in bringing Bangladeshi nationals into different parts of India using forged documents.
Police said agents initially facilitate their entry from Bangladesh into West Bengal. Once there, the women allegedly obtain Aadhaar cards and mobile SIM cards using their photographs but with fictitious residential addresses.
The police said that during verification, their photographs and biometric details could match, while the addresses mentioned in the documents were found to be false.
Investigators suspect that a significant number of such women have subsequently travelled to Kerala seeking employment, particularly in spa and massage centres.
Agents Operate From Mumbai
Kannur Police said the recruitment of the women is allegedly coordinated through a network of agents operating from Mumbai and other parts of the country.
According to investigators, the women generally stay close to their workplaces and may work even on weekly and public holidays. Police said the propspect of earning additional income through tips, apart from their salaries, is believed to be one of the factors attracting women to such jobs.
The investigations has also indicated the possible involvement of agencies operating both within and outside Kerala in arranging employment for Bangladeshi women at different locations in India.
Police are now planning to expand the investigation and conduct inspections at more spa centres across the state to identify foreigners allegedly staying and working without valid documents.
First Arrest Led To Four More
The crackdown began on September 14, when police arrested Salina Akter, 29, from Faridpur, Bangladesh, from a spa near Kannur railway station.
Police said she had been staying in the area using a purportedly fake Aadhaar identity. Information obtained during her interrogation allegedly led investigators to four more women.
The Town Police in Kannur city limits subsequently arrested Nasma Akter, 40, K Taslima, 25, K Moina, 29, and Nasrin Bibi, 28.
Police said all five had been staying in quarters at Thana and were working at a spa massage centre in Kannur city.
The operation was conducted by a police team led by Sub-Inspector T K Akhil under the direction of Kannur Town Inspector Mahesh Kandambeth.
All five accused were produced before a court and remanded.
Kannur Police officials added that the investigation is continuing to establish how the women entered India, who arranged their documents and employment, and whether a larger network is operating across Kerala.
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