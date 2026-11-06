ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Doctor Assault Case Takes Turn; Actress Athulya Chandra Involved, Honey-Trap Angle Under Probe

Malayalam actress Athulya Chandra and two others were arrested by Keralam Police in connection with the assault of Dr Johnson J Varghese at an apartment in Ponnurunni, Vyttila in Ernakulam. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: The case involving the alleged assault and extortion of a doctor in Ernakulam has taken a fresh turn, with police registering a rape and sexual-assault case against the doctor who initially lodged the complaint. The latest development has brought a possible honey-trap and extortion angle under the scanner.

Infopark police have registered a case against Dr Johnson J Varghese following a complaint against him. The development comes days after the arrest of Malayalam actress Athulya Chandra and two others in connection with the alleged assault of the doctor at an apartment in Ponnurunni, Vyttila in Ernakulam.

Athulya Chandra is known for her appearances in Malayalam films, including 'Dies Irae' (2025), 'Innale Vare' (2022), and 'Uyir' (2026). She made her debut in the 2019 Mammootty-starrer 'Ganagandharvan', directed by Ramesh Pisharody who is now a Congress MLA in the Keralam Assembly.

According to reports, the person who filed the latest complaint handed over the doctor's mobile phone to the police. The device allegedly contains obscene messages and other material that investigators are examining. Police are also looking into the relationship between the doctor and a relative of Athulya Chandra, and whether a dispute arising from that association led to the incident.

Doctor Alleges ₹6-Crore Demand

The incident reportedly took place around 6.30 PM on Monday (November 2) at Essen Springdale Apartments. The doctor was allegedly asked to visit the apartment on the pretext that Atulya Chandra's maternal aunt was unwell and needed urgent medical attention.

The doctor, who said he already knew Athulya, went to the apartment. According to his complaint, he was locked inside a room and assaulted by around 12 people, including Athulya and Bibin Perumpilly. He also alleged that he was threatened with death and that two of his mobile phones were taken away.

Police arrested Athulya Chandra and named her as the third accused, along with 12 unidentified persons. (ETV Bharat)

The doctor further alleged that the accused demanded ₹6 crore from him and threatened to release his private videos and chats if he failed to pay. His complaint also accused Athulya of planning the assault.