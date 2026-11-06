Keralam: Doctor Assault Case Takes Turn; Actress Athulya Chandra Involved, Honey-Trap Angle Under Probe
Police register rape and sexual-assault case against Dr Johnson J Varghese who was lured to an apartment, assaulted and threatened with the release of material.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Ernakulam: The case involving the alleged assault and extortion of a doctor in Ernakulam has taken a fresh turn, with police registering a rape and sexual-assault case against the doctor who initially lodged the complaint. The latest development has brought a possible honey-trap and extortion angle under the scanner.
Infopark police have registered a case against Dr Johnson J Varghese following a complaint against him. The development comes days after the arrest of Malayalam actress Athulya Chandra and two others in connection with the alleged assault of the doctor at an apartment in Ponnurunni, Vyttila in Ernakulam.
Athulya Chandra is known for her appearances in Malayalam films, including 'Dies Irae' (2025), 'Innale Vare' (2022), and 'Uyir' (2026). She made her debut in the 2019 Mammootty-starrer 'Ganagandharvan', directed by Ramesh Pisharody who is now a Congress MLA in the Keralam Assembly.
According to reports, the person who filed the latest complaint handed over the doctor's mobile phone to the police. The device allegedly contains obscene messages and other material that investigators are examining. Police are also looking into the relationship between the doctor and a relative of Athulya Chandra, and whether a dispute arising from that association led to the incident.
Doctor Alleges ₹6-Crore Demand
The incident reportedly took place around 6.30 PM on Monday (November 2) at Essen Springdale Apartments. The doctor was allegedly asked to visit the apartment on the pretext that Atulya Chandra's maternal aunt was unwell and needed urgent medical attention.
The doctor, who said he already knew Athulya, went to the apartment. According to his complaint, he was locked inside a room and assaulted by around 12 people, including Athulya and Bibin Perumpilly. He also alleged that he was threatened with death and that two of his mobile phones were taken away.
The doctor further alleged that the accused demanded ₹6 crore from him and threatened to release his private videos and chats if he failed to pay. His complaint also accused Athulya of planning the assault.
Kadavanthra police arrested Athulya Chandra, Bibin Perumpilly and Vishnu in connection with the case. The FIR names Bibin as the first accused and Athulya as the third accused, along with 10 unidentified persons. All three arrested persons have been remanded to judicial custody.
Two Complaints, One Investigation
The registration of a separate sexual-assault case against the doctor has added a new dimension to the investigation. Police are examining the allegations in both cases, including the circumstances that led to the doctor's visit to the apartment, the alleged assault and the reported demand for money.
Investigators are also checking the contents of the mobile phone handed over to them and probing whether any financial transactions took place in connection with the alleged extortion attempt. Police have intensified efforts to trace the remaining accused in the assault case.
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