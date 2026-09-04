Normal Photos To Nude Images In Seconds: Keralam BBA Student Arrested In 'Telegram Photo-Morphing Racket'
A second-year BBA student was arrested after his colleagues found morphed images, footage from girls' hostel rooms and obscene visuals of teachers on his phone.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Ernakulam: The arrest of a second-year BBA student of Bharat Mata College in Thrikkakara in Keralam for allegedly circulating obscene images and videos through Telegram groups has uncovered a major alleged photo-morphing racket.
According to officials, the accused, identified as VS Sreehari, used to send normal photographs to a source that returned those after converting them into nude images within seconds. His phone gallery contained secretly recorded visuals of girls' hostel rooms and morphed photographs and videos of teachers taken during classroom teaching, prompting a police probe which exposed a widespread cybercrime network.
He was arrested after the college authorities learnt about his alleged activities and informed police. During the course of investigation, it was found that the accused had been circulating such obscene images since December 2025.
Normal Photos Turned Into Nude Images
Students also found Telegram chats indicating that nude and morphed photographs were allegedly being sold for money.
As per the chats available, normal photographs were being sent to a particular Telegram account and morphed nude images returned from that account within seconds. It is not yet clear whether the service was operated by a bot or by another person.
There were also special Telegram groups with administrators who allegedly distributed the images further to other groups.
Students have alleged that photographs of people below the age of 18 were also morphed and circulated in this manner.
Police Launch Detailed Cyber Probe
After the matter came to light, the College Principal expelled Sreehari and the management lodged a police complaint. After an investigation, the Thrikkakara police arrested him. According to the FIR, the accused had been circulating obscene images since December 2025.
Police have taken his mobile phone and other digital devices into custody for detailed examination. Cyber experts are also assisting the investigation and collecting digital evidence.
Meanwhile, investigators are examining the technology allegedly used to create the morphed images, details of the Telegram groups and the platforms through which the images were shared.
Students Allege Wider Racket
Police suspect that a larger racket operating across several colleges in Ernakulam could be behind the activity.
Students have alleged that several persons, including eight persons from Bharat Mata College, may be involved. However, the college authorities have clarified that there is currently no evidence to establish the involvement of other students.
Students also staged a protest at the college gate, alleging that the college authorities were initially prepared to release Sreehari with a local guardian despite knowing the seriousness of the matter.
Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas said, "I have asked the police to take strong legal action against those responsible without any compromise."
Students and their parents are now demanding stringent action and steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen again on college campuses.
Similar Case Reported Two Months Ago
A similar incident was reported two months ago in July, when police registered a case against a third-year MBBS student, Abel Augustine, for capturing and obscenely circulating pictures of female students at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College.
Police found that the accused had allegedly morphed the photographs and posted them with obscene captions. The pictures had reportedly been taken from the Instagram Stories of girls without their permission, before being morphed and uploaded on social media.
Initially, the accused was booked under minor charges and managed to secure bail, which triggered massive protests by female medical students. Following the outrage, more victims came forward, and police registered multiple additional FIRs. Abel was remanded by the court after police investigation identified over 20 victims in the case. The medical college authorities also placed him under suspension.
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