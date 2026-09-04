ETV Bharat / state

Normal Photos To Nude Images In Seconds: Keralam BBA Student Arrested In 'Telegram Photo-Morphing Racket'

Ernakulam: The arrest of a second-year BBA student of Bharat Mata College in Thrikkakara in Keralam for allegedly circulating obscene images and videos through Telegram groups has uncovered a major alleged photo-morphing racket.

According to officials, the accused, identified as VS Sreehari, used to send normal photographs to a source that returned those after converting them into nude images within seconds. His phone gallery contained secretly recorded visuals of girls' hostel rooms and morphed photographs and videos of teachers taken during classroom teaching, prompting a police probe which exposed a widespread cybercrime network.

He was arrested after the college authorities learnt about his alleged activities and informed police. During the course of investigation, it was found that the accused had been circulating such obscene images since December 2025.

Normal Photos Turned Into Nude Images

Students also found Telegram chats indicating that nude and morphed photographs were allegedly being sold for money.

As per the chats available, normal photographs were being sent to a particular Telegram account and morphed nude images returned from that account within seconds. It is not yet clear whether the service was operated by a bot or by another person.

There were also special Telegram groups with administrators who allegedly distributed the images further to other groups.

Students have alleged that photographs of people below the age of 18 were also morphed and circulated in this manner.

Police Launch Detailed Cyber Probe

After the matter came to light, the College Principal expelled Sreehari and the management lodged a police complaint. After an investigation, the Thrikkakara police arrested him. According to the FIR, the accused had been circulating obscene images since December 2025.

Police have taken his mobile phone and other digital devices into custody for detailed examination. Cyber experts are also assisting the investigation and collecting digital evidence.

Meanwhile, investigators are examining the technology allegedly used to create the morphed images, details of the Telegram groups and the platforms through which the images were shared.