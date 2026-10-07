ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: ED Raids Cooperative Banks Across Three Districts Over Alleged Money Laundering

Security personnel while ED officials were inspecting at Kuttanellur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out simultaneous searches across cooperative banks and linked premises in Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts, as part of its ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to officials, the searches are a follow-up to previously registered cases related to alleged large-scale financial irregularities in the state's cooperative banking sector. The agency is conducting inspections at bank branches as well as at the residences of current and former office-bearers, governing body members and employees associated with the institutions. Ernakulam: The focus is on centres linked to the Angamaly Urban Cooperative Bank. Searches were conducted at four locations, including the residence of an accountant identified as Shiju. The cooperative department's earlier audit had flagged an alleged loan fraud of over Rs 121 crore at the bank, reportedly executed through forged documents and benami accounts involving funds of depositors. The ED is now probing the money trail. Thrissur: Five centres are being searched, including the Kuttanellur Service Cooperative Bank. Officials are examining alleged irregularities in loan sanctioning and the source of large deposits. Kozhikode: Raids are underway at the residences of individuals linked to cooperative bank transactions under scanner. During the operations, the ED is learnt to have seized computer systems, hard disks, loan files and other digital evidence. Officials indicated that individuals linked to the transactions may be summoned to the ED office in Ernakulam for further questioning. Background