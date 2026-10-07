Keralam: ED Raids Cooperative Banks Across Three Districts Over Alleged Money Laundering
The cooperative department's audit flagged a loan fraud of Rs 121 crore at Angamaly Urban Cooperative Bank, executed through forged documents and benami accounts. .
Published : October 7, 2026 at 1:15 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out simultaneous searches across cooperative banks and linked premises in Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts, as part of its ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
According to officials, the searches are a follow-up to previously registered cases related to alleged large-scale financial irregularities in the state's cooperative banking sector.
The agency is conducting inspections at bank branches as well as at the residences of current and former office-bearers, governing body members and employees associated with the institutions.
- Ernakulam: The focus is on centres linked to the Angamaly Urban Cooperative Bank. Searches were conducted at four locations, including the residence of an accountant identified as Shiju. The cooperative department's earlier audit had flagged an alleged loan fraud of over Rs 121 crore at the bank, reportedly executed through forged documents and benami accounts involving funds of depositors. The ED is now probing the money trail.
- Thrissur: Five centres are being searched, including the Kuttanellur Service Cooperative Bank. Officials are examining alleged irregularities in loan sanctioning and the source of large deposits.
- Kozhikode: Raids are underway at the residences of individuals linked to cooperative bank transactions under scanner.
During the operations, the ED is learnt to have seized computer systems, hard disks, loan files and other digital evidence. Officials indicated that individuals linked to the transactions may be summoned to the ED office in Ernakulam for further questioning.
Background
The current searches come against the backdrop of the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank case, which first brought allegations of fraud in the cooperative sector to the forefront. In that case, the ED had alleged that loans worth crores were sanctioned in benami names using forged documents.
As part of that investigation, the agency had questioned Communist Party of India (Marxists) state committee member M K Kannan and former minister (during 2016-2021 LDF regime) A C Moideen, arrested key accused P Satheesh Kumar and P R Aravindakshan, and attached properties worth crores.
The ED has stated that funds allegedly diverted from Karuvannur were traced to accounts of several individuals, prompting a wider probe into other banks for similar patterns.
The central agency has intensified its probe following complaints from depositors about difficulties in recovering their money.
The investigation is ongoing and no official statement on seizures or arrests in today's raids has been issued by the ED so far.
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