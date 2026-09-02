ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: CUSAT Researchers Develop AI Model To Aid Early Detection Of Brain Aneurysms

Researchers Keerthi A S Pillai and Preena K P developed the algorithm under the guidance of Prof Dr Madhu S Nair. ( Special arrangement (CUSAT) )

Ernakulam: Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have developed an Artificial Intelligence-based technology that could help detect cerebral aneurysms — abnormal ballooning or swelling in blood vessels in the brain — at an early stage with high precision.

The researchers say the anatomical-model-based AI system could assist doctors and radiologists in identifying subtle changes in brain blood vessels that may be difficult to detect through conventional examination methods.

However, the technology is still at the research stage and will require further validation and clinical studies before it can be integrated into routine healthcare systems.

The research was carried out at the Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision Lab under the Department of Computer Science at CUSAT.

Researchers Keerthi A S Pillai and Preena K P developed the proposed algorithm under the guidance of Prof. Dr Madhu S. Nair.

Designed to Detect Subtle Changes in Brain Arteries

Prof Dr Madhu S Nair told ETV Bharat that detecting small or early-stage abnormalities in brain arteries can sometimes be challenging because of the complex structure and branching pattern of cerebral blood vessels.

According to him, the newly developed AI-based model is designed to analyse these complex vascular structures and identify even subtle abnormalities that could indicate the presence of a cerebral aneurysm.

The technology uses data obtained through Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA), an imaging technique used to visualise blood vessels.

The researchers said the system focuses on the anatomical structure and interconnected network of blood vessels in the brain to identify abnormal changes.

What Is A Cerebral Aneurysm?

A cerebral aneurysm is a bulging or balloon-like swelling that develops in a weakened area of a blood vessel in the brain.

While some aneurysms may not cause symptoms, a ruptured aneurysm can result in bleeding in or around the brain and can lead to a life-threatening medical emergency.

Researchers said the ability to identify such abnormalities at an early stage could potentially help doctors assess patients sooner and plan appropriate medical intervention.

Powered By Graph Neural Networks

The CUSAT research team used an advanced deep-learning technique known as a Graph Neural Network (GNN). Unlike conventional AI models that analyse information primarily as isolated images or data points, GNNs are designed to understand complex relationships and connections within structured data.

This makes the technology particularly suitable for analysing the branching and interconnected network of blood vessels in the brain.

The researchers incorporated the natural anatomical characteristics of cerebral blood vessels into the AI model.