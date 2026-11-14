ETV Bharat / state

Keralam's Kozhikode Corporation Crematorium To Introduce Live-Streaming Of Funeral Rites

Kozhikode: Families separated by distance will soon be able to bid a final farewell to their loved ones through live-streaming, with the Keralam's Kozhikode Corporation preparing to introduce the facility at its Mavoor Road 'Smrithipadham' crematorium.

The initiative is aimed particularly at people living abroad and in other states who may be unable to reach home in time for funeral ceremonies because of travel constraints or visa-related issues. Five high-definition cameras have been installed at the crematorium as part of the project.

In the first phase, the facility will be available for funerals conducted using the gas-based cremation system. The live-streaming service will initially accommodate one funeral at a time.

Kozhikode Corporation health department official, Swapna said that the initiative was taken in view of the difficulties faced by families who members live away from home.

Live-streaming of cremations is aimed at people living abroad and in other states who may be unable to reach home in time for funeral ceremonies because of travel constraints or visa-related issues. (ETV Bharat)

"Nowadays, children live and work abroad or in other states. Therefore, when someone passes away, many are unable to arrive here. Following this, the Kozhikode Corporation initiated this live-streaming project," she told ETV Bharat.

The live-streaming facility will be offered through a separate booking arrangement in addition to the existing cremation services.

Relatives will be provided with a link and QR code to access the funeral proceedings remotely. The civic body's health department will allocate time slots for the service to ensure that only one ceremony is streamed at a time. Swapna said the cameras had been installed and trails runs had begun. The system is expected to become operation soon.

Kozhikode Corporation plans to restrict access to the live-streaming facility only to the deceased person's close relatives. The link and access details will be shared with the registered family members through SMS or WhatsApp, allowing them at watch the ceremonies from wherever they are.

Staff at the crematorium's health department office will monitor the live stream during each funeral to ensure its proper functioning.

'Smrithipadham' has three cremation facilities: The traditional wood-fired pyre, an electric cremation system and a gas-based system.