Keralam Court Finds 13 Guilty In 2012 Muslim League Activist Murder Case; CPI(M) Leaders Jayarajan And Rajesh Acquitted
Special CBI Court found 13 people guilty in Ariyil Shukkoor murder case, which has been one of the most widely discussed political killings in Kannur.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Ernakulam: Almost 14 years after the murder of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) activist Ariyil Abdul Shukkoor in Kannur, a court here on Thursday convicted 13 accused in the highly sensitive case and acquitted 18 others, including CPI(M) leaders P Jayarajan and TV Rajesh, who were facing conspiracy charges. The court also granted relief to Shyamjith, son of CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan, by acquitting him in the case.
The verdict was pronounced by Special CBI Court Judge P Sabarinath at the Third Special CBI Court in Kaloor, Ernakulam.
Notably, 31 persons in total stood trial in the case, which had triggered widespread political controversy in Keralam. Of the accused, the court first read out the names of those being acquitted, a verdict closely watched by the CPI(M).
The court informed that 32nd accused Jayarajan, 33rd accused Rajesh and 19th accused Shyamjith have been acquitted. Moreover, second accused P Ganeshan, fourth accused Vijesh Bapputty, fifth accused K Prakashan, sixth accused V Umesh, eighth accused Latheesh Chalil, 11th accused CN Mohanan, 13th accused Nithin Narayanan, 17th accused K Sudhakaran, 18th accused Naveen Narayanan, 21st accused KV Shaji, 22nd accused Prakashan Muthuvani, 23rd accused NP Ajayakumar, 24th accused Rajeevan, 29th accused K Babu and 30th accused UV Venu, all of whom were accused of direct involvement in the crime, have also also acquitted.
Two of the accused, including 20th accused A Sareesh and 31st accused AV Babu passed away before the conclusion of the proceedings.
13 Accused Found Guilty
The CBI court then named the 13 people it found guilty: First accused KV Sumesh, a DYFI Kannapuram Village Committee member; third accused Anoop, a DYFI Kannapuram Local Committee member; seventh accused Pavithran Porayil; ninth accused PV Manoharan; 10th accused Maina Dineshan, alias MV Dineshan; 12th accused Vadibiju, aka Bijumon; 14th accused EP Radhakrishnan; 15th accused Shijin Mohan; 16th accused KV Sajith; 25th accused VV Mohanan; 26th accused MV Purushothaman; 27th accused PK Ajith Kumar; and 28th accused PP Sureshan.
The court found them guilty of offences including the murder of 21-year-old Abdul Shukkoor by stabbing, and attempting to murder Zakariya, who was accompanying the victim, and unlawfully detaining people who had taken shelter in a house after forcibly taking them away.
Sources said Zakariya's testimony was crucial as he had escaped the murderous attack and suffered an injury to his hand.
All the accused, including those who were out on bail, appeared before the court before the verdict was delivered. P Jayarajan, upon reaching the court, said it was just another day. Several CPI(M) leaders and workers from different parts of Kannur also gathered around the Kaloor court complex. Former Speaker AN Shamseer and PP Divya were among those present. Shukkoor's relatives, including his brother, also attended the proceedings.
While the prosecution sought maximum possible punishment for all those convicted, the court said it will announce the quantum of sentences later, after hearing arguments on sentencing.
Case History At A Glance
IUML activist Shukkoor was hacked to death in Kannur district on February 20, 2012 by a mob allegedly comprising members of CPI(M), in retaliation for an attack the former on a vehicle carrying senior leaders of the party.
- 2012: Kerala Police investigation begins after murder
- February 20: A vehicle carrying P Jayarajan, then CPI(M) Kannur district secretary, and TV Rajesh, an MLA, was attacked by Muslim League activists in the Aril area of Taliparamba. Later that afternoon, a group of assailants stopped Ariyil Abdul Shukkoor in a field at Keezhara. After confirming his identity using a photograph on a mobile phone, they hacked him to death. Zakariya, who was accompanying him, was seriously injured.
- March 22: The first list of accused, naming 18 people, was submitted to the court. The list included Shyamjith, and Bijumon, son of Vadi Ravi, a former chairperson of Taliparamba Municipality and CPI(M) area committee member.
- March 29: CPI(M) activists, including the 12th accused, Bijumon, surrendered before the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.
- May 25: The High Court granted bail to Ajith Kumar, the 10th accused.
- May 26: Investigators arrested UV Venu, the Aril local secretary, accusing him of playing a key role in the conspiracy.
- May 27: Police arrested the second accused, Ganeshan, then DYFI Pappinisseri block secretary, and the eighth accused, Latheesh, then secretary of the Kannapuram Muthuvani unit.
- June 2: The knife used in the murder was recovered from the toolbox of the motorbike belonging to the 16th accused, Sajith. Police stated that KV Sumesh, then secretary of the CPI(M) Kannapuram Town Branch and the first accused, had handed the knife to Sajith.
- June 8: The weapon allegedly used to attack Zakariya was recovered from bushes at Chera, near Keezhara.
- June 9: Police issued notices directing P Jayarajan and TV Rajesh to appear for questioning.
- June 12: Jayarajan was questioned at a guest house.
- June 14: P Vasudevan, Taliparamba area secretary, and Komoth Muraleedharan, former vice-chairperson of Taliparamba Municipality, were questioned.
- June 22: Police submitted a report adding more people to the list of accused.
- July 5: AV Babu, a member of the CPI(M) Morazha local committee, was arrested.
- July 9: Jayarajan was questioned for a second time at the Kannur Guest House.
- July 29: MLA Rajesh was questioned.
- August 1: Jayarajan, then CPI(M) Kannur district secretary, was arrested. Massive violence broke out in Kannur in protest.
- August 7: The High Court rejected Jayarajan's bail application and Rajesh's anticipatory bail application. Rajesh subsequently surrendered before the Kannur court.
- August 27: The High Court granted bail to Jayarajan.
- October 7: 20th accused, Achali Sareesh of Kummanangattu, Morazha Central North, allegedly died by suicide in the bathroom of a private hospital in Kannur.
- December 10, 2013: At the request of Shukkoor's mother, the Oommen Chandy government ordered the transfer of the case to the CBI. However, the CBI initially declined to take over the investigation.
- December 2013: Shukkoor's mother approached the High Court seeking a CBI investigation.
- February 8, 2016: High Court Justice Kamal Pasha ordered a CBI investigation into the case.
- March 19, 2016: CPI(M) leaders appealed against the order directing a CBI investigation.
- April 4, 2016: Finally, CBI began its investigation.
- June 27, 2016: A High Court Division Bench stayed the single judge's order for a CBI investigation.
- 2017: The stay on the CBI investigation was lifted, and the Division Bench upheld the single judge's order. The accused approached the Supreme Court, but the investigation continued as the apex court did not grant a stay.
- February 11, 2019: The CBI filed a chargesheet accusing Jayarajan and Rajesh of conspiring to commit murder. According to the CBI, the conspiracy took place in Room 315 of Taliparamba Cooperative Hospital.
- 2020: The trial was transferred to the Special CBI Court in Kochi.
- September 19, 2024: The court rejected petitions filed by Jayarajan and Rajesh urging to have their names removed from the list of accused.
- October 18, 2024: The court framed charges against the accused, clearing the way for the trial.
- May 5, 2025: The trial began before the Special CBI Court in Kochi.
- November 19, 2026: After a 17-month trial, the court delivered its verdict in the murder case. Eleven people, including first accused Sumesh, third accused Anoop, and seventh accused P Pavithran, were found guilty. The remaining accused, including Jayarajan and Rajesh, listed as the 32nd and 33rd accused, were acquitted.