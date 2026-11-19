ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Court Finds 13 Guilty In 2012 Muslim League Activist Murder Case; CPI(M) Leaders Jayarajan And Rajesh Acquitted

IUML activist Ariyil Abdul Shukkoor was hacked to death in Kannur district on February 20, 2012 ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: Almost 14 years after the murder of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) activist Ariyil Abdul Shukkoor in Kannur, a court here on Thursday convicted 13 accused in the highly sensitive case and acquitted 18 others, including CPI(M) leaders P Jayarajan and TV Rajesh, who were facing conspiracy charges. The court also granted relief to Shyamjith, son of CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan, by acquitting him in the case.

The verdict was pronounced by Special CBI Court Judge P Sabarinath at the Third Special CBI Court in Kaloor, Ernakulam.

Notably, 31 persons in total stood trial in the case, which had triggered widespread political controversy in Keralam. Of the accused, the court first read out the names of those being acquitted, a verdict closely watched by the CPI(M). The court informed that 32nd accused Jayarajan, 33rd accused Rajesh and 19th accused Shyamjith have been acquitted. Moreover, second accused P Ganeshan, fourth accused Vijesh Bapputty, fifth accused K Prakashan, sixth accused V Umesh, eighth accused Latheesh Chalil, 11th accused CN Mohanan, 13th accused Nithin Narayanan, 17th accused K Sudhakaran, 18th accused Naveen Narayanan, 21st accused KV Shaji, 22nd accused Prakashan Muthuvani, 23rd accused NP Ajayakumar, 24th accused Rajeevan, 29th accused K Babu and 30th accused UV Venu, all of whom were accused of direct involvement in the crime, have also also acquitted. Two of the accused, including 20th accused A Sareesh and 31st accused AV Babu passed away before the conclusion of the proceedings. 13 Accused Found Guilty The CBI court then named the 13 people it found guilty: First accused KV Sumesh, a DYFI Kannapuram Village Committee member; third accused Anoop, a DYFI Kannapuram Local Committee member; seventh accused Pavithran Porayil; ninth accused PV Manoharan; 10th accused Maina Dineshan, alias MV Dineshan; 12th accused Vadibiju, aka Bijumon; 14th accused EP Radhakrishnan; 15th accused Shijin Mohan; 16th accused KV Sajith; 25th accused VV Mohanan; 26th accused MV Purushothaman; 27th accused PK Ajith Kumar; and 28th accused PP Sureshan.