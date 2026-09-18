ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Court Denies Bail To Malayalam TV Channel Chief In Abkari Case Relating To Seizure Of 67 Lr Of Liquor

Wayanad: The Sulthan Bathery First Class Judicial Magistrate Court here on Friday has rejected the bail plea of Malayalam news television channel, Reporter TV Managing Editor Anto Augustine in an Abkari case relating to the seizure of around 67 litres of liquor from his ancestral residence at Moonganani in Vazhavatta. Anto Augustine is currently under 14-day remand at the Mananthavady Sub Jail.

The court heard detailed arguments for more than an hour late on Thursday afternoon, with Anto appearing through video conference. The defence argued that the house from which liquor was seized was not registered in Anto's name and therefore, he could not be responsible for the stock found there. The defence also submitted that the property had earlier faced attachment proceedings and that ownership was subsequently transferred to a woman.

The prosecution, however, countered the claim by producing panchayat tax records before the court. The investigation team submitted receipts showing payment of property tax for the house in 2025, which the prosecution cited as evidence linking Anto Augustine to the premises.

Opposing bail, the prosecution argued that releasing the accused could lead to witnesses being influenced or intimidated. It also submitted that the alleged storage of such a large quantity of liquor was a serious offence warranting continued investigation. After considering the arguments from both sides, court rejected the bail application.

"This is an Abkari case... This is illegal liquor. The remaining facts will only be revealed during the investigation," Y Shibu, the Excise Joint Commissioner confirmed with ETV Bharat on Thursday.

The liquor was initially discovered during a search by a Special Investigation Team probing alleged financial irregularities connected with arrangements for the proposed Kerala visit of the two-time World Cup champions Argentina national football team.

The SIT alerted Excise officials after finding the stock at the Vazhavatta residence.