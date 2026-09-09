ETV Bharat / state

CMRL Payoff Case: Keralam CM V D Satheesan Says ED Letter Against Pinarayi Vijayan And Daughter Veena Will Undergo Legal Scrutiny

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the state government would seek legal advice and examine the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) letter seeking registration of an FIR against two-time former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T, son-in-law Mohammed Riyas who is also Beypore MLA, and others in the alleged Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) bribery case before taking any further action.

Addressing a press conference after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Satheesan said the letter received by the State Police Chief (SPC) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) would be examined on its legal merits and that subsequent action would be taken in accordance with law.

"There is no politics in it," the Chief Minister said, adding that the government would not take a decision without examining the material and evidence referred to in the ED communication.

On Tuesday, the ED has sought registration of an FIR against Pinarayi, Veena, her husband and former state minister Riyas and others, based on material it says was gathered during its investigation into the CMRL-Exalogic matter.

The agency has alleged that CMRL made payments of about ₹2.78 crore to Veena's now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions, purportedly towards IT consultancy services. The ED has also alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan received ₹3.28 crore as bribe through his daughter when he was Chief Minister from 2016 to 2026 in two terms.

These are allegations contained in the ED's communication and have not been established by a court.

Satheesan rejected suggestions of political motivation behind the government's decision to examine the ED communication, saying the matter involved allegations substantially more serious than routine political donations made by individuals or companies.

He criticised the Communist Part of India (Marxist), saying the party was facing serious allegations and was attempting to justify its actions while remaining on the defensive.

The Chief Minister also referred to the ED's questioning of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, saying the Congress had cooperated with the central agency and its workers ''had not resorted to violence or vandalism against ED vehicles''.

His remarks came against the backdrop of protests by CPI(M) workers following an ED search linked to the case.

New Mechanism For Projects

The Cabinet also decided to introduce a new mechanism to ensure timely implementation and coordination of projects announced in the state budget.

A three-day round-table conference, organised around different clusters, will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from September 16 to 18.

The revised budget has identified 73 projects across more than 40 departments. Of these, 63 are inter-departmental projects requiring coordination among multiple departments, while 10 involve a single department.

Satheesan said the mechanism was intended to prevent delays caused by inadequate coordination and to improve the credibility and implementation of budget announcements. Detailed project reports will be prepared for the projects.

At present, 34 projects under six clusters have been selected for discussion, with a knowledge partner engaged for the exercise.

The round-table discussions will examine the scope, strategic objectives, key components, implementation models and financial frameworks of the projects. Representatives of think tanks, policy and academic institutions, research and technical organisations, development partners, financial institutions, investors, industry associations and start-ups are expected to participate.

Panel Of Senior Advocates, Ombudsman Appointment

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a panel of senior advocates to represent the state in cases before the Supreme Court. Following a directive of the Supreme Court, the retirement age of district judicial officers in Kerala has been raised to 62 years.

The Cabinet also decided to appoint retired Kerala High Court judge Justice C Pradeep Kumar as Ombudsman for Local Self Government Institutions.

It further sanctioned ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund to a patient from Kozhikode who survived an assault inside the ICU of Kozhikode Government Medical College in 2023.