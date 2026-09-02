ETV Bharat / state

Keralam CM Satheesan Rejects Scholar's Remarks Asking Women To Remain Confined To Homes

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday strongly opposed Sunni Islamic scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar's remarks suggesting that women should remain confined to their homes, saying such a view was not in line with the progressive tradition of Keralam.

"We have absolutely no agreement with that statement. It is not a position that suits progressive Keralam. We cannot agree with it in any manner," Satheesan told a press conference after the state Cabinet meeting. He said women are not meant to live confined to their homes.

"They should participate in all spheres of life and play a central role in society. That is our progressive position, without any doubt," he said. He was reacting to a query on the controversy that sparked after Kanthapuram, speaking at an Islamic conference in Kochi on Sunday, said bringing women onto public platforms would lead to "great destruction" and that Islam prescribed purdah for women to prevent this.

The chief minister also said that such a view amounted to a misinterpretation of Islamic history. He cited the example of Khadija, the first wife of Prophet Muhammad, who, he said, was a successful businesswoman. He also referred to Aisha, another wife of the Prophet, saying she had participated in the Battle of the Camel and had played a leadership role.