ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Govt Intervenes After Teen Contracts Kidney Disease From Mercury-Laced Face Cream, Probe On

​Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has intervened in the case of a teenager from Malappuram district who contracted a severe kidney ailment after using a mercury-laced cosmetic face cream.

In view of the gravity of the issue, the state government is contemplating forming a special squad to conduct a thorough investigation and initiate stringent action.

The government's intervention comes amid growing concerns in the health sector over mercury poisoning and the unchecked sale of counterfeit cosmetic products via social media.

​According to reports, the special team will be tasked with tracing the origins of unauthorised beauty products sold through online platforms and dismantling their distribution networks. While the Keralam's Health Department and the Drugs Control Department have already been conducting crackdowns such as 'Operation Saundarya' against spurious cosmetics across the state, authorities plan to significantly intensify these inspections in light of the recent incident. Meanwhile, the victim's family is preparing to lodge formal complaints against the cream manufacturer with the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Consumer Court.

​The victim, a native of Areekode in Malappuram, had purchased the face cream online after coming across an advertisement on Instagram. After using the product for nearly a year, she began experiencing severe symptoms including fatigue, memory loss, insomnia, low blood pressure, dizziness, and swelling in her face and limbs. Subsequent medical evaluations revealed dangerously elevated levels of mercury in her bloodstream and confirmed that she had developed 'Membranous Nephropathy,' a serious kidney disorder.