Keralam Club Footballer Rijon Jose Dies In Road Accident In Kozhikode
Rijon and his Calicut FC teammate Gani Ahmed Nigam, were returning to their accommodation after a training session at the JDT ground in Vellimadukunnu.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST|
Updated : September 21, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Kozhikode: Kerala football suffered a tragic blow after Rijon Jose, 29, defender of Super League Kerala side Calicut FC, died in a road accident in Kozhikode late Sunday night.
The accident occurred around 10.30 PM on the overbridge near Malabar Christian College. Rijon and his Calicut FC teammate Gani Ahmed Nigam, who was riding pillion, were returning to their accommodation after a training session at the JDT ground in Vellimadukunnu.
According to preliminary information, their motorcycle collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction. Heavy rain, poor visibility and a slippery road are suspected to have contributed to the accident.
All four people travelling on the two motorcycles sustained injuries and were taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. However, doctors could not save Rijon's life. The two people travelling on the other motorcycle are undergoing treatment.
Police reached the spot and initiated further proceedings. Rijon's body will be handed over to his relatives after the post-mortem examination.
‘A Massive Loss To Kerala Football’
Calicut FC assistant coach Biby Thomas said the team management was informed about the accident around 11 PM.
According to Biby, the players had gone out after training and were returning to their hotel when heavy rain forced them to stop their journey. The accident occurred shortly after they resumed their ride.
Rijon was regarded as a promising footballer and had represented several clubs in competitions including the Kerala Premier League and Super League Kerala. He had also played for Forca Kochi, FC Kerala, FC Deccan, Wayanad United. Rijon plied his trade in kolkata 'maidans' when he played for george Telegraph Sports Club in the Super Divison of Calcutta Football League.
Biby mourned the young defender's death, describing it as a huge loss to the football and sporting fraternity.
The mortal remains of Rijon, son of M P Jose, hailing from Maliyekkal Mukkattukara House in Ollur, near Thrissur, will be kept at the Kozhikode Corporation Stadium on Monday for public viewing. The funeral rites will be held at the family residence on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Rijon is survived by mother Treesa Jose an brother Tijo M J.
Meanwhile, Gani, who was riding with Rijon, escaped life-threatening injuries. Biby said Gani's condition is stable and that scans and an MRI are being conducted to assess an injury to his right leg.
Tragedy Strikes Just Days Before SLK opener
The tragedy comes just days before the start of the third edition of the Super League Kerala season, with Calicut FC preparing for its opening match against Thiruvananthapuram Kombans Football Club (TKFC) at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Saturday.
Rijon had represented Calicut FC in the previous season as well and was part of the squad preparing for the new campaign. The club had recently held its jersey launch and player introduction ceremony ahead of the season.
Gani, meanwhile, is an established Kerala footballer who has represented the state in the Santosh Trophy and played in the Indian Super League for NorthEast United and Hyderabad FC.
The sudden death of Rijon, at just 29, has left his teammates, club officials and the wider football fraternity in shock. Condolences have poured in from across the football community as Kozhikode prepares to begin a new Super League Kerala campaign under the shadow of tragedy.
Also read
Flash Floods, Landslides Claim 9 Lives In Keralam Amid Heavy Rains
Centre Denies Permission For Screening Of 31 Films At 18th IDSFFK