ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Club Footballer Rijon Jose Dies In Road Accident In Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Kerala football suffered a tragic blow after Rijon Jose, 29, defender of Super League Kerala side Calicut FC, died in a road accident in Kozhikode late Sunday night.

The accident occurred around 10.30 PM on the overbridge near Malabar Christian College. Rijon and his Calicut FC teammate Gani Ahmed Nigam, who was riding pillion, were returning to their accommodation after a training session at the JDT ground in Vellimadukunnu.

According to preliminary information, their motorcycle collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction. Heavy rain, poor visibility and a slippery road are suspected to have contributed to the accident.

All four people travelling on the two motorcycles sustained injuries and were taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. However, doctors could not save Rijon's life. The two people travelling on the other motorcycle are undergoing treatment.

Police reached the spot and initiated further proceedings. Rijon's body will be handed over to his relatives after the post-mortem examination.

‘A Massive Loss To Kerala Football’

Calicut FC assistant coach Biby Thomas said the team management was informed about the accident around 11 PM.

According to Biby, the players had gone out after training and were returning to their hotel when heavy rain forced them to stop their journey. The accident occurred shortly after they resumed their ride.

Rijon was regarded as a promising footballer and had represented several clubs in competitions including the Kerala Premier League and Super League Kerala. He had also played for Forca Kochi, FC Kerala, FC Deccan, Wayanad United. Rijon plied his trade in kolkata 'maidans' when he played for george Telegraph Sports Club in the Super Divison of Calcutta Football League.

Biby mourned the young defender's death, describing it as a huge loss to the football and sporting fraternity.