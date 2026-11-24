ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Class 9 Student Shot By Classmate Inside Palakkad School

The incident occurred around 11.45 AM. According to preliminary reports, the student, a resident of Kodumunda, brought a (local made) revolver to school and fired three rounds. While the first bullet hit the floor and the second missed, the third struck a fellow student from Anchumoola in the hand.

The injured boy was rushed to a private hospital in Kottakkal, where surgery was being planned to remove the bullet.

Thrithala police reached the school and launched an investigation. Sub-Inspector Krishnan Kalidasan said the police were examining how the student gained access to the firearm and whether there was any negligence in its safe storage at home. He said strict legal action would be taken against those found responsible following the investigation. The shooting incident has raised concerns over how a firearm was brought into a school in a village and the safety of students. Keralam Police added that they are also examining the circumstances leading to the shooting.