ETV Bharat / state

Now, A Church Priest's Remarks on Pre-Marital HIV Tests, Women's 'Purity' Stir Up A Hornet's Nest In Keralam

Thiruvananthapuram: Controversial remarks by Mar Thoma clergy trustee K Thomas advocating HIV testing before marriage and making comments about a bride's body and premarital relationships have sparked a major debate in Keralam.

The remarks were made during a family meet organised by the church here on August 30 and was attended by at least a thousand people.

During his address, Thomas expressed his desire to see HIV testing introduced before marriages conducted under the Mar Thoma Church.

He reportedly suggested that prospective couples should undergo HIV screening before marriage and referred to Karnataka as an example, claiming that HIV testing was being conducted extensively in educational institutions there. He said Kerala should also consider such measures.

The remarks have since generated discussion and criticism, particularly over the suggestion of making HIV testing mandatory before marriage.

Remarks On Bride's Body Spark Outrage

The priest's comments about a prospective bride attracted even stronger criticism.

Addressing parents, Thomas reportedly said that they had a responsibility to ensure that their daughter's body had not been "misused" before marriage. Quoting verses from the Bible, he said that when parents brought a 27-year-old daughter for marriage, they should be able to assure the prospective groom that her body had not been exploited.

The comments triggered widespread criticism on social media, with many users questioning the language used and arguing that such remarks placed an unequal burden on women and reinforced patriarchal notions surrounding women's bodies and sexuality.

Incident Involving Teenage Couple

To explain his position, Thomas also referred to an incident involving an 18-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl who were reportedly brought to him by their parents over their relationship.

According to the priest, the girl told him that the couple had been living like husband and wife for the previous six months.