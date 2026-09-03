Now, A Church Priest's Remarks on Pre-Marital HIV Tests, Women's 'Purity' Stir Up A Hornet's Nest In Keralam
The comments triggered widespread criticism online, with many users questioning the language used and arguing that such remarks placed an unequal burden on women
Published : September 3, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Controversial remarks by Mar Thoma clergy trustee K Thomas advocating HIV testing before marriage and making comments about a bride's body and premarital relationships have sparked a major debate in Keralam.
The remarks were made during a family meet organised by the church here on August 30 and was attended by at least a thousand people.
During his address, Thomas expressed his desire to see HIV testing introduced before marriages conducted under the Mar Thoma Church.
He reportedly suggested that prospective couples should undergo HIV screening before marriage and referred to Karnataka as an example, claiming that HIV testing was being conducted extensively in educational institutions there. He said Kerala should also consider such measures.
The remarks have since generated discussion and criticism, particularly over the suggestion of making HIV testing mandatory before marriage.
Remarks On Bride's Body Spark Outrage
The priest's comments about a prospective bride attracted even stronger criticism.
Addressing parents, Thomas reportedly said that they had a responsibility to ensure that their daughter's body had not been "misused" before marriage. Quoting verses from the Bible, he said that when parents brought a 27-year-old daughter for marriage, they should be able to assure the prospective groom that her body had not been exploited.
The comments triggered widespread criticism on social media, with many users questioning the language used and arguing that such remarks placed an unequal burden on women and reinforced patriarchal notions surrounding women's bodies and sexuality.
Incident Involving Teenage Couple
To explain his position, Thomas also referred to an incident involving an 18-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl who were reportedly brought to him by their parents over their relationship.
According to the priest, the girl told him that the couple had been living like husband and wife for the previous six months.
Referring to the incident, he raised questions about the future and longevity of relationships that begin in such circumstances. He also reportedly maintained that he was expressing his personal views within the Church and urged parents not to take offence at his remarks.
Church Distances Itself From Remarks
As criticism mounted, representatives of the Mar Thoma Church issued a clarification stating that the views expressed by Thomas were his personal opinions and did not represent the official position or doctrine of the Church.
The clarification has further intensified public discussion over the distinction between personal opinions expressed by religious leaders and the official positions of religious institutions.
Wider Debate Over Women's Rights
The controversy comes amid an ongoing public debate in Keralam over statements by religious leaders concerning women, gender roles and participation in public life.
Recently, Muslim cleric Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar also faced widespread criticism over remarks concerning women's presence in public spaces and participation in public life.
His comments were criticised by political leaders, women's rights advocates and cultural figures, who described them as regressive and incompatible with constitutional principles of equality and individual freedom.
The latest controversy involving the Mar Thoma priest has once again brought questions surrounding women's autonomy, premarital relationships, sexuality, religious values and the role of religious institutions into Kerala's public discourse.
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