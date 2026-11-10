Keralam Child Rights Panel Takes Case Over POCSO Survivor's Disappearance From Hospital
According to reports, the girl was later traced in Wayanad, after which a police team left for the district to bring her back
By PTI
Published : November 10, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a case on its own over the recent disappearance of a POCSO survivor from the SAT Hospital here.
The pregnant girl, who was staying at a government-run shelter home, was taken to the hospital for treatment accompanied by a shelter home staff member, according to a Commission statement on Tuesday.
According to reports, the girl was later traced to a house in Wayanad, after which a police team left for the district to bring her back, it said.
The commission has sought explanations from the District Police Chief, hospital superintendent, District Child Protection Officer and the shelter home superintendent in connection with the incident.
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