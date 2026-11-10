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Keralam Child Rights Panel Takes Case Over POCSO Survivor's Disappearance From Hospital

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a case on its own over the recent disappearance of a POCSO survivor from the SAT Hospital here.

The pregnant girl, who was staying at a government-run shelter home, was taken to the hospital for treatment accompanied by a shelter home staff member, according to a Commission statement on Tuesday.