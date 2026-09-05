ETV Bharat / state

Posts From Keralam CM's Official FB Page Removed; CMO Writes To Meta, Union Govt

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan's Office on Saturday wrote to Meta and the Union IT Ministry over the removal of two posts from his official Facebook page--CMO Keralam.

The two posts that were removed were related to the announcement of the Onam festival allowance for ASHA workers and greetings on the occasion of Nabi Day.