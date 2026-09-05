Posts From Keralam CM's Official FB Page Removed; CMO Writes To Meta, Union Govt
The CMO has asked Meta to restore the posts and explain the reason for their removal as required under the IT law
Published : September 5, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan's Office on Saturday wrote to Meta and the Union IT Ministry over the removal of two posts from his official Facebook page--CMO Keralam.
The two posts that were removed were related to the announcement of the Onam festival allowance for ASHA workers and greetings on the occasion of Nabi Day.
The Chief Minister's Office has asked Meta to restore the posts and explain the reason for their removal as required under the IT law, a CMO release said here.
In a letter sent by the Chief Minister's Secretary, Rathan U Khelkar, IAS, the Union IT Ministry has also been requested to intervene and ensure that such actions do not occur. The CMO has sought clarity from Meta on the circumstances that led to the removal of the posts, the release added.
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