Keralam Takes Major Leap In Maritime Trade With Vizhinjam EXIM Launch
CM V D Satheesan described the occasion as a historic milestone in Keralam's development and said Vizhinjam had opened a direct gateway to global markets.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam took a major step towards establishing itself as a global maritime trade hub with the formal launch of Export-Import (EXIM) operations at the Vizhinjam International Seaport, opening a direct gateway for international cargo and reducing the state's dependence on overseas transhipment hubs.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan inaugurated the EXIM operations and flagged off the first two export containers bound for Europe, carrying food products from Nilamel and Aspinwall, in neighbouring Kollam district.
The launch marks an important transition for Vizhinjam from a transhipment-focused facility to a port capable of handling gateway cargo directly. The port had earlier received customs clearance to operate as a gateway cargo terminal for import and export traffic, with the necessary electronic customs clearance systems also enabled.
The occasion also marked the launch of ‘Mission Samudra’, the state government's broader maritime development vision aimed at integrating Keralam's two international ports, a container terminal and 18 minor ports along its nearly 600-km coastline into a unified maritime network.
Addressing the gathering, Satheesan described the occasion as a historic milestone in Keralam's development and said Vizhinjam had opened an unprecedented direct gateway to global markets.
With direct shipping connectivity to ports across six continents, exporters can now avoid the delays and additional costs associated with routing cargo through overseas transhipment hubs.
The Chief Minister, however, criticised the previous Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for what he termed a failure to fully exploit Vizhinjam's potential over the past decade. He said earlier completion of supporting road and rail infrastructure could have generated substantially greater benefits for the state.
“Valuable time has been lost, but it is not too late. This is the right time to accelerate development,” Satheesan said.
He highlighted the government's decision within its first 100 days to allocate ₹3,200 crore for the Vizhinjam Ring Road project, arguing that the project could have cost around ₹1,600 crore had it been taken up earlier.
The government also reiterated its commitment to completing Keralam's obligations under the Vizhinjam port agreement within a fixed timeframe.
Satheesan directed state agencies KINFRA and INKEL to expedite land acquisition for port-related projects. The proposed development includes logistics parks, warehouses, container freight stations, free industrial zones and fish-processing facilities linked to the port ecosystem.
'Kerala Brand' To Get Global Gateway
The government plans to use Vizhinjam to expand exports of traditional Keralam products, including coir, cashew, handloom products and spices. An official ‘Kerala Brand’ certification is also proposed to ensure quality control and give products from the state stronger positioning in international markets. Satheesan said he would personally monitor the completion of the supporting infrastructure and other requirements needed to make the initiative successful.
‘Mission Samudra’ Vision
Under Mission Samudra, the government plans to develop Keralam as an integrated port-city and maritime economy, leveraging its extensive coastline to attract private investment.
Among the initiatives being considered are a new cruise terminal in Ernakulam, passenger ship services linking Dubai, Goa, Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, and inland river cruise projects connecting the state's 44 rivers and extensive backwater network.
The government also plans to establish a specialised maritime port consultancy at Vizhinjam to provide technical expertise for port development projects in India and abroad.
The launch function was presided over by Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty. Vizhinjam Adani Port and SEZ CEO Ashwini Gupta, M Vincent MLA, VISL Managing Director Jeromic George IAS and Port Department Secretary U Rathan Khelkar were among those present.
Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was scheduled to attend as chief guest, did not attend. BJP state president and MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar was also absent. Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF MLAs from the district did not attend the event.
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