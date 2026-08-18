ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Takes Major Leap In Maritime Trade With Vizhinjam EXIM Launch

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan flagging off the first two export containers bound for Europe, carrying food products from Nilamel and Aspinwall, in neigbhouring Kollam district. ( Special Arrangement (CMO) )

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam took a major step towards establishing itself as a global maritime trade hub with the formal launch of Export-Import (EXIM) operations at the Vizhinjam International Seaport, opening a direct gateway for international cargo and reducing the state's dependence on overseas transhipment hubs.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan inaugurated the EXIM operations and flagged off the first two export containers bound for Europe, carrying food products from Nilamel and Aspinwall, in neighbouring Kollam district.

The launch marks an important transition for Vizhinjam from a transhipment-focused facility to a port capable of handling gateway cargo directly. The port had earlier received customs clearance to operate as a gateway cargo terminal for import and export traffic, with the necessary electronic customs clearance systems also enabled.

The occasion also marked the launch of ‘Mission Samudra’, the state government's broader maritime development vision aimed at integrating Keralam's two international ports, a container terminal and 18 minor ports along its nearly 600-km coastline into a unified maritime network.

Addressing the gathering, Satheesan described the occasion as a historic milestone in Keralam's development and said Vizhinjam had opened an unprecedented direct gateway to global markets.

With direct shipping connectivity to ports across six continents, exporters can now avoid the delays and additional costs associated with routing cargo through overseas transhipment hubs.

The Chief Minister, however, criticised the previous Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for what he termed a failure to fully exploit Vizhinjam's potential over the past decade. He said earlier completion of supporting road and rail infrastructure could have generated substantially greater benefits for the state.

“Valuable time has been lost, but it is not too late. This is the right time to accelerate development,” Satheesan said.

He highlighted the government's decision within its first 100 days to allocate ₹3,200 crore for the Vizhinjam Ring Road project, arguing that the project could have cost around ₹1,600 crore had it been taken up earlier.

The government also reiterated its commitment to completing Keralam's obligations under the Vizhinjam port agreement within a fixed timeframe.