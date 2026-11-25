ETV Bharat / state

Born Sans Arms, Keralam Para-Swimmer Aasim Velimanna Selected For National Award

P Muhammed Aasim, a para-swimmer from Kozhikode, will receive prestigious 'Sarvshrestha Divyangjan' National Award from President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 3, observed as International Day of Persons with Disabilities. ( ETV Bharat )

Kozhikode: P Muhammed Aasim, a para-swimmer from Kozhikode who was born without arms and has overcome a 90% physical disability, has been selected for the Centre's prestigious 'Sarvshrestha Divyangjan' National Award.

Aasim will receive the award from Droupadi Murmu, President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 3, observed as International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). He has also qualified for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, according to his family.

Aasim is the only person from Keralam selected in the 'Sarvshrestha Divyangjan' (Most Outstanding Persons with Disabilities) category this year while Aromal also from Keralam's Kasaragod but has been selected in the 'Shreshtha' category.

Aasim's father, Muhammed Shaheed, said the family received official confirmation from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday (November 24), asking them to report in New Delhi by December 1. The award recognises six individuals across the country for outstanding achievements despite disabilities. It carries a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, a medal and a citation.

Personal Challenges And National Honour

The official letter from the Union government. (ETV Bharat)

A first-year Multimedia undergraduate student at Farook College in Kozhikode, Aasim has consistently challenged physical limitations through education and sport. He first attracted widespread attention when he wrote a letter with his foot to then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, requesting the upgradation of his former school, Velimanna Lower Primary School, to an upper primary school.

The Keralam government subsequently fulfilled his request.

He also made headlines when he cast his maiden vote using his nose, with indelible ink applied to his big toe.

A Dozen National Gold Medals