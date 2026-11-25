Born Sans Arms, Keralam Para-Swimmer Aasim Velimanna Selected For National Award
'Sarvshrestha Divyangjan' recognises six individuals across India for outstanding achievements despite PwDs and carries a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, a medal and a citation.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Kozhikode: P Muhammed Aasim, a para-swimmer from Kozhikode who was born without arms and has overcome a 90% physical disability, has been selected for the Centre's prestigious 'Sarvshrestha Divyangjan' National Award.
Aasim will receive the award from Droupadi Murmu, President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 3, observed as International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). He has also qualified for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, according to his family.
Aasim is the only person from Keralam selected in the 'Sarvshrestha Divyangjan' (Most Outstanding Persons with Disabilities) category this year while Aromal also from Keralam's Kasaragod but has been selected in the 'Shreshtha' category.
Aasim's father, Muhammed Shaheed, said the family received official confirmation from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday (November 24), asking them to report in New Delhi by December 1. The award recognises six individuals across the country for outstanding achievements despite disabilities. It carries a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, a medal and a citation.
Personal Challenges And National Honour
A first-year Multimedia undergraduate student at Farook College in Kozhikode, Aasim has consistently challenged physical limitations through education and sport. He first attracted widespread attention when he wrote a letter with his foot to then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, requesting the upgradation of his former school, Velimanna Lower Primary School, to an upper primary school.
The Keralam government subsequently fulfilled his request.
He also made headlines when he cast his maiden vote using his nose, with indelible ink applied to his big toe.
A Dozen National Gold Medals
Aasim has won 12 gold medals representing Keralam in national para-swimming competitions, including three gold medals at the recently held National Para Swimming Championship.
His achievements include the Keralam Government's 'Ujjwala Balyam' award and recognition in the Asian Book of Records and World Record Union for swimming across the Periyar River.
He also had the opportunity to escort football players onto the pitch during the third-place playoff at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Seeks Support For Iceland Trip
Even as the national recognition brings cheer, Aasim and his family are facing a financial challenge ahead of his next international competition. He needs to participate in the Citi World Para Swimming Series scheduled to be held in Iceland in January to improve his international ranking and timings ahead of the 2028 Paralympics.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, his father, Muhammed Shaheed, said the deadline for arranging funds for the trip was the end of November. He expressed concern over the absence of consistent financial support for international travel and competitions.The family is appealing to sponsors and well-wishers to help Aasim participate in the Iceland event and continue his preparations for the Paralympics.
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