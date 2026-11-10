Keralam: 'Best Young Farmer' Award Winner Arrested In Drug Trafficking Case
Dhanesh S Nair, 31, hailing from Payippad in Haripad, was arrested by the cops and seized 1 kg of hashish oil and MDMA from him.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Thrissur: The Keralam Agriculture Department is reviewing the state award conferred on a 31-year-old farmer arrested in connection with an alleged drug trafficking network operating between Karnataka and Keralam.
Agriculture Minister T Siddique said he had directed the department director to conduct a detailed inquiry into the award recipient's background and that the possibility of revoking the honour would be considered based on the report.
Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the minister described the arrest as a serious embarrassment to Keralam's farming community and society. He said the government had undertaken a review of state awards after assuming office, leading to the discontinuation of some honours and the introduction of others.
Dhanesh S Nair, 31, hailing from Payippad in Haripad, Alappuzha district, received the state's Best Young Farmer award in 2023. He was arrested by a special police team in Angamaly in connection with the alleged trafficking of narcotics. Police said they seized 803 grams of hashish oil and eight grams of MDMA from him.
According to investigators, Dhanesh, who owns a banana plantation and agricultural land in Nanjangud near Mysuru, allegedly used the farming operation as a cover for drug trafficking. He is suspected of recruiting young men to transport and distribute narcotics in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas.
വൻതോതിൽ എംഡിഎംഎ കടത്ത്; വിതരണശൃംഖലയിലെ മുഖ്യപ്രതി അറസ്റ്റിൽ.ഹരിപ്പാട് പായിപ്പാട് വയ്യാപുരം പറയ്യിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ‘ഡാനി’ എന്നുവിളിക്കുന്ന ധനേഷ് എസ്. നായർ (31) നെയാണ് ആലുവ ഡി.വൈ.എസ്.പി ബൈജു പൗലോസിൻ്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. #keralapolice #Ernakulamruralpolice #OperationToofan https://t.co/M4IX5P9FIX— Ernakulam Rural Police (@police_rural) November 10, 2026
Police allege that drugs, particularly MDMA, were concealed inside banana bunches and transported to associates and customers in different parts of Kerala. Investigators said videos recovered from the accused's mobile phone showed the alleged method of concealment.
Arrests Expose Trafficking Network
The investigation gathered momentum after police arrested Harikrishnan at a lodge in Aluva, allegedly recovering 185 grams of MDMA from him. Examination of his mobile phone reportedly provided investigators with information about Dhanesh's role in the network.
Acting on the leads, the police, in coordination with Kochi City Police, conducted a search in Thoppumpady and arrested Shinu Sebastian, from whom seven grams of MDMA were allegedly seized.
Investigators said Dhanesh operated an Instagram account under the name 'Dani Bhai' and used it to issue instructions to his associates. Harikrishnan and Shinu allegedly supplied narcotics to customers in Kerala, while the proceeds were transferred to bank accounts linked to Dhanesh.
Probe extended to Karnataka, TN
The investigation, supervised by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K S Sudarshan, was extended to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu following Harikrishnan's arrest. A team led by Aluva Deputy Superintendent of Police Baiju Poulose subsequently apprehended Dhanesh in Angamaly.
Police said the arrests had helped expose a key link in the alleged supply chain bringing narcotics into Kerala from the Bengaluru-Mysuru region. Further investigation is under way to identify other people involved in the network and trace its financial transactions.
The operation was carried out by a team comprising officers from the Aluva DySP's office and police stations in Angamaly and Nedumbassery, along with personnel from Kochi City Police.
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