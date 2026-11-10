ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: 'Best Young Farmer' Award Winner Arrested In Drug Trafficking Case

Keralam Agriculture Minister T Siddique (left) directed officials to revoke the state honour presented to Dhanesh S Nair of Payippad (right) after he was arrested for trafficking narcotics of 1kg of hashish oil and MDMA. ( ETV Bharat )

Thrissur: The Keralam Agriculture Department is reviewing the state award conferred on a 31-year-old farmer arrested in connection with an alleged drug trafficking network operating between Karnataka and Keralam.

Agriculture Minister T Siddique said he had directed the department director to conduct a detailed inquiry into the award recipient's background and that the possibility of revoking the honour would be considered based on the report.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the minister described the arrest as a serious embarrassment to Keralam's farming community and society. He said the government had undertaken a review of state awards after assuming office, leading to the discontinuation of some honours and the introduction of others.

Dhanesh S Nair, 31, hailing from Payippad in Haripad, Alappuzha district, received the state's Best Young Farmer award in 2023. He was arrested by a special police team in Angamaly in connection with the alleged trafficking of narcotics. Police said they seized 803 grams of hashish oil and eight grams of MDMA from him.

According to investigators, Dhanesh, who owns a banana plantation and agricultural land in Nanjangud near Mysuru, allegedly used the farming operation as a cover for drug trafficking. He is suspected of recruiting young men to transport and distribute narcotics in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas.

Police allege that drugs, particularly MDMA, were concealed inside banana bunches and transported to associates and customers in different parts of Kerala. Investigators said videos recovered from the accused's mobile phone showed the alleged method of concealment.

Arrests Expose Trafficking Network

The investigation gathered momentum after police arrested Harikrishnan at a lodge in Aluva, allegedly recovering 185 grams of MDMA from him. Examination of his mobile phone reportedly provided investigators with information about Dhanesh's role in the network.

Acting on the leads, the police, in coordination with Kochi City Police, conducted a search in Thoppumpady and arrested Shinu Sebastian, from whom seven grams of MDMA were allegedly seized.