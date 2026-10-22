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Keralam: Baby Girl Killed For Crying At Night; Mother Held After Three-Year Probe

Represenatational image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Pathanamthitta: An eight-month-old girl was allegedly killed by a man who became angry when she cried at night, and her body was dumped in a marsh in this district in August 2023, police said.

Nearly three years after the incident, police have arrested the child’s mother, Manju (38), the third accused in the case. A special investigation team led by Thiruvalla Deputy Superintendent of Police P R Santhosh arrested her following a prolonged probe, officials said here on Wednesday.

The child’s body was found in a grass-covered marsh at Valanjavattom, within the Pulikeezh police station limits, around 6 pm on August 12, 2023. According to police, Manju had left her husband, Esakki, following a dispute in 2023 and travelled to Alappuzha with her infant daughter. While she was sitting at a shop in Kalarkode, a man named Sivan, described by police as a nomad, approached her and offered to look after both of them. Manju then went with Sivan to Changanassery, where they stayed with the baby on a shop verandah. One night in August 2023, the baby began crying while sleeping. Sivan allegedly lost his temper and pressed the child’s neck, killing her, police said. In an attempt to dispose of the body, Sivan and Manju called his younger brother, Shakthi.