ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Assembly Unanimously Passes Bill To Protect Senior Citizens From Abuse, Exploitation

Representational Image ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam on Monday became the first state in the country to pass a comprehensive law to protect senior citizens from abuse and exploitation, regulate elderly care centres and ensure better access to healthcare and social security.

The Keralam Senior Citizens (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026, was passed unanimously by the state Assembly after Chief Minister V D Satheesan accepted several amendments moved by members of both the ruling and opposition benches.