Keralam Assembly Unanimously Passes Bill To Protect Senior Citizens From Abuse, Exploitation
The bill, introduced in the Assembly on October 13, was brought back on Monday after scrutiny by the Subject Committee.
By PTI
Published : October 26, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam on Monday became the first state in the country to pass a comprehensive law to protect senior citizens from abuse and exploitation, regulate elderly care centres and ensure better access to healthcare and social security.
The Keralam Senior Citizens (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026, was passed unanimously by the state Assembly after Chief Minister V D Satheesan accepted several amendments moved by members of both the ruling and opposition benches.
The bill, introduced in the Assembly on October 13, was brought back on Monday after scrutiny by the Subject Committee. The law seeks to establish a legal framework for elderly care and safeguard the rights of senior citizens.
It provides for imprisonment and fines for offences such as abusing senior citizens, illegally possessing their property and running unregistered elderly care centres. The bill will become law after receiving the Governor's assent.
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