ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Assembly Introduces Bill to Guarantee Senior Citizens’ Rights, Care

Thiruvananthapuram: The second session of the 16th Keralam Legislative Assembly has introduced a comprehensive The Keralam Senior Citizens' (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026 to protect the rights, safety and dignity of senior citizens, proposing legal action against abuse and abandonment, mandatory registration of care homes, specialised police assistance and a 24-hour helpline.

Introducing the legislation, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the Bill fulfilled a key electoral promise of the Congress led-United Democratic Front (UDF). He said Kerala aimed to establish a comprehensive system of elderly care that could serve as a model for other states and countries.

The Chief Minister said the government had decided in principle to enact the legislation at its first Cabinet meeting. He also highlighted Keralam’s demographic transition, marked by declining student enrolment, the migration of young people for education and employment, and rising life expectancy, making organised elderly care increasingly important.

The proposed legislation seeks to move beyond conventional welfare measures by promoting a “silver economy” that harnesses the experience, knowledge and expertise of people aged 60 and above.

Drawing a comparison with Japan, Satheesan said senior citizens could contribute to social and economic development, including by sharing their expertise with start-ups and young entrepreneurs.

The government plans to prepare a comprehensive database of senior citizens requiring assistance and establish neighbourhood-based care networks at the local ward level. These networks are intended to reduce isolation and ensure timely support for elderly people living alone or requiring specialised care.

A professional caregiver training course is also proposed to begin next year. An expert committee will prepare the curriculum, and those completing the course and internship could be employed by families seeking trained caregivers.

Financial assistance for economically weaker households would be coordinated through government grants, local self-government funds and corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions.

Action Against Abuse And Property Grabbing

The Bill proposes stringent legal action against those who subject senior citizens to physical or mental abuse, abandon them without support, or attempt to illegally take possession of their property and valuables.

Police stations would give priority to complaints from elderly people and appoint a nodal officer not below the rank of Sub-Inspector to address their grievances.

A Senior Citizen Neighbourhood Friendly Network is proposed to provide emergency assistance, while special procedures would be introduced to help protect senior citizens from cyber fraud.

The legislation also proposes safeguards for advance decisions on end-of-life medical care through a provision concerning a “living will”.