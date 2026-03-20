ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Declares Assets Worth ₹1.05 Crore in Election Affidavit, Faces Five Pending Cases

Kannur: An analysis of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s election affidavit filed for the Dharmadam Assembly constituency reveals that he and his spouse together hold total assets worth approximately ₹1.05 crore, comprising savings, investments and immovable properties.

According to the affidavit, Vijayan has ₹10,000 in cash on hand, while his wife Kamala holds ₹5,000. The Chief Minister has investments amounting to ₹43.35 lakh, while Kamala has investments worth ₹60.58 lakh.

The affidavit states that Vijayan owns movable and immovable assets valued at ₹97.35 lakh, while his wife's total assets stand at ₹96.58 lakh.

Vijayan holds immovable assets worth ₹52 lakh in his name, and Kamala possesses inherited immovable assets valued at ₹36 lakh. In terms of land ownership, Vijayan owns 78 cents of land, while his wife owns 17.5 cents.

Bank deposits, shares and financial instruments constitute a major portion of their assets. Vijayan has ₹45.35 lakh in bank deposits and shares, while Kamala holds ₹60.58 lakh in similar financial assets. Kamala also owns gold ornaments valued at ₹11.56 lakh.

Vijayan’s declared bank deposits include ₹5,13,847 in the State Bank of India Thalassery branch, multiple deposits totalling over ₹1.9 lakh across three accounts in the Pinarayi Service Cooperative Bank, and ₹37.11 lakh in the Secretariat Sub-Treasury.

His investment portfolio includes shares worth ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 in Malayalam Communications Ltd and shares valued at ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh in Kannur International Airport Ltd.

Legal cases

The affidavit also discloses that the Chief Minister is currently facing five pending legal cases. These include the long-standing SNC-Lavalin case and a recent Enforcement Directorate notice linked to the monthly quota case involving his daughter. However, the document states that he has not been convicted in any case.

Vijayan became the first prominent candidate in Kerala to file nomination papers after the election notification was issued on March 16. He filed his papers from the Dharmadam constituency on March 19.