ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Polls: Parties Race Against Time As Nomination Deadline Nears; 32 Papers Filed So Far

Election posters of candidates and leaders displayed on a wall ahead of the Kerala Legislative Assembly election, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. ( Etv Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: With just two working days left to file nomination papers for the Kerala Assembly elections, political parties and candidates are scrambling to complete procedures amid pending seat-sharing decisions and documentation hurdles.

The rapid sequence of events - election announcement, notification and the opening of nominations - has left little time for parties to finalise candidates. Although most fronts resolved major seat-sharing disputes by Thursday evening, uncertainty persists in several constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is yet to name candidates in around 10 constituencies, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has not reached a final agreement in three seats. Once candidates are announced, they must swiftly prepare nomination papers and compile a large set of mandatory supporting documents.

Today, being an Eid holiday has further tightened timelines. Saturday remains the only full working day for completing procedures before the final deadline on Monday (March 23). Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 24, and candidates can withdraw their papers until March 26.

Out of Kerala's 140 constituencies, nominations have begun in only 21 so far, with most filings coming from independent candidates. Prominent nominees from the three major fronts are largely yet to submit their papers. A total of 32 nominations have been filed across the state so far.

Documentation pressure

Senior CPI(M) leader and former minister M. Vijayakumar said completing nominations within two days is difficult. He noted that at least four to five days are typically required for detailed verification and procedural compliance, adding that the compressed schedule is particularly challenging for first-time candidates.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, however, said experienced candidates can complete the process within a day. He pointed out that political parties deploy dedicated teams to handle nomination-related procedures in a time-bound manner.