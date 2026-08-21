ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: 50 Sovereigns of Gold Stolen From Locked House in Parapur; Daughter’s Wedding Jewellery Among Loot

Jewellery regularly used by the family as well as ornaments purchased for Shakir’s daughter’s wedding were among the stolen items. ( ETV Bharat )

Thrissur: Around 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh, including ornaments kept for a daughter’s upcoming wedding, were stolen from a locked house at Parapur near Thrissur, leaving the family devastated.

The burglary took place at the house of Shakir of Nalakath while the family was away. They discovered the theft after returning home early the next morning.

According to the family and neighbours, the thieves entered the house by breaking open the rear door and forced open cupboards before taking the gold kept inside. Jewellery regularly used by the family as well as ornaments purchased for Shakir’s daughter’s wedding were among the stolen items.

Interestingly, Rs 4 lakh kept in another room was left untouched, according to a neighbour. This has raised questions about whether the burglars specifically targeted the gold.

Shakir, who runs a clothing business at Parapur Chanthapadikkal, had been at his shop preparing stocks for Onam. His wife and daughter had also been away, leaving the house unoccupied.

A neighbour said some unfamiliar people were reportedly seen in the area on the day of the burglary, but there was no confirmation that they were connected to the crime. The neighbour also said the family was particularly distressed as the theft occurred shortly before the daughter’s wedding.