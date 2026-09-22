ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: 3,000-Year-Old Megalithic Burial Monuments Unearthed In Kannur’s Karivellur

Kannur: A significant archaeological discovery in Karivellur in Kannur district of Keralam has brought to light a group of Megalithic burial monuments believed to date back nearly 3,000 years, offering a glimpse into the burial practices of communities that lived in the region around 1000 BC.

The discovery was made at Chembottikunnu in the Malappu area of Karivellur Panchayat by local history enthusiast Muraleedharan Karivellur and his friend Unnikrishnan. Acting on information from a fellow villager, they explored property belonging to Perigamana Narayanan Namboothiri and found overgrown Kudakkallu (umbrella stones) and Thoppikkallu (hat stones).

The structures are associated with Megalithic burial practices in South India. According to Muraleedharan, ancient communities buried the dead along with belongings and implements and erected large stone structures over the burial sites.

He also pointed to references in classical Tamil literature to different burial practices, including cremation, burial and the use of urns and burial chambers. Kudakkallu were reportedly erected over burials containing unburnt remains, while Thoppikkallu were associated with pits containing urns carrying cremated remains and, in some cases, iron objects.

The discovery prompted the Keralam State Department of Archaeology (KSDA) to launch a three-week excavation at the site. The excavation, led by Krishnaraj, head of the Pazhassi Raja Museum, along with officers Dr Arya and Vimal Kumar, was conducted from September 6 to 21.

The first phase yielded seven Kudakkallu and one Thoppikkallu. Some of the massive stones are estimated to weigh between five and eight tonnes.