Operation Toofan: Kerala Youth Who Posed As Anti-Drug Activist Arrested With MDMA In Pathanamthitta
Sharfin Sebastian, hailing from Ezhumattoor in Ranni, had been actively involved in organising anti-drug awareness programmes
Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: A 25-year-old youth, who allegedly projected himself as an anti-drug activist, was arrested after police seized suspected synthetic drug MDMA from his house in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala.
According to police, Sharfin Sebastian, hailing from Ezhumattoor in Ranni, had been actively involved in organising anti-drug awareness programmes and was known locally for his campaigns against narcotics. However, following a tip-off, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the police placed him under surveillance. The move is part of the ongoing ‘Operation Toofan’, a state-wide anti-drug enforcement campaign.
District Police Chief R Anand ordered a raid after receiving information that illegal drugs were being stored at the accused's residence.
Police said Sharfin cooperated with the search and led the team to what he claimed was his room. However, the officers became suspicious and decided to search the remaining rooms as well.
During the search at his house in Kaimala, the DANSAF team allegedly found a concealed compartment in a book kept in Sharfin's room. Police seized 1.590 grams of MDMA hidden inside the book.
During questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators that the MDMA was meant for his personal use and for others who required it, police said.
The search also led to the seizure of equipment allegedly used for consuming the drug, including a glass pipe and smoking apparatus.
Previous narcotics cases
Police said Sharfin has previously been booked in narcotics-related cases at the Palarivattom and Ernakulam Town police stations. Superintendent of Police Anand also said that an assault case involving a woman is pending against him.
Investigators also found an identity card purportedly issued by an organisation called Anti-Drugs Movement In Nation (ADMIN), identifying Sharfin as the state president of its youth wing. However, Anand said the organisation itself was found to be fake.
Police said they are investigating whether drug use and distribution were being carried out under the guise of anti-drug activities. Efforts are also underway to identify the network that allegedly supplied MDMA to the accused.
Sharfin Sebastian was arrested by the District DANSAF Unit and the Ranni Sub-Division DANSAF team, produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.
Also read
Southern States' Police Chiefs To Meet In Kerala For Joint Anti-Drug Crackdown: DGP To ETV Bharat
'Operation Toofaan': Kerala Police Arrest Over 4,000 People, Seize Huge Quantity Of Drugs In Less Than A Month