ETV Bharat / state

Operation Toofan: Kerala Youth Who Posed As Anti-Drug Activist Arrested With MDMA In Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A 25-year-old youth, who allegedly projected himself as an anti-drug activist, was arrested after police seized suspected synthetic drug MDMA from his house in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala.

According to police, Sharfin Sebastian, hailing from Ezhumattoor in Ranni, had been actively involved in organising anti-drug awareness programmes and was known locally for his campaigns against narcotics. However, following a tip-off, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the police placed him under surveillance. The move is part of the ongoing ‘Operation Toofan’, a state-wide anti-drug enforcement campaign.

District Police Chief R Anand ordered a raid after receiving information that illegal drugs were being stored at the accused's residence.

Police said Sharfin cooperated with the search and led the team to what he claimed was his room. However, the officers became suspicious and decided to search the remaining rooms as well.

During the search at his house in Kaimala, the DANSAF team allegedly found a concealed compartment in a book kept in Sharfin's room. Police seized 1.590 grams of MDMA hidden inside the book.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators that the MDMA was meant for his personal use and for others who required it, police said.