Youth Dies After His Release From Police Custody; Family Allege Police Brutality
The incident took place on June 16, when Ziyad was allegedly taken into custody in front of his family following the disappearance of a child.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Kollam: The death of a young man from Kollam while undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital has triggered allegations of police torture, prompting Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala to seek a detailed report from State Police Chief (SPC) Revada Chandrasekhar on the incident.
Ziyad, a resident of Societymukku near Kundara in Kollam district, reportedly succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital. His family has alleged that he sustained the internal injuries as a result of physical assault by police in Kundara police station in Kollam while he was in custody.
Following media reports about the allegations and family claiming Ziyad suffered serious injuries while in custody, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala directed the State Police Chief to submit a detailed report on the incident at the earliest.
According to the family, Ziyad suffered broken ribs and serious spinal injuries, which they claim were caused by police brutality. The family has demanded a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding his detention, the injuries he sustained and his subsequent death.
The incident reportedly occurred on June 16, when Ziyad was allegedly taken into custody in front of his wife and children following a complaint regarding the disappearance of a 13-year-old child in Societymukku area.
The family alleged that Ziyad was taken away by police personnel during the night. However, the missing child was subsequently found, and police reportedly concluded that Ziyad had no connection with the incident. He was released the following day.
Ziyad's family has alleged that he was subjected to brutal assault while in custody. They have specifically named Kundara police station sub-inspector Atul and constable Sreejith in their allegations.
According to his relatives, Ziyad's wife and daughter waited at the police station for several hours on June 17, hoping for his release. After being released, Ziyad reportedly sought medical treatment.
His wife told media persons that doctors had diagnosed him with an injury to his ribs.
The family has also produced phone records involving Ziyad's daughter and the Kundara police, claiming that the conversations contain allegations consistent with their accusation of police brutality.
The family has alleged that the injuries sustained during police custody ultimately led to Ziyad's death.
The minister's intervention has now added urgency to the matter, with the State Police Chief expected to examine the allegations and submit a report. The report sought by the Chennithala is expected to shed light on the circumstances in which Ziyad sustained his injuries and whether there was any police misconduct or custodial assault.
The family has urged the government to ensure a fair investigation and take strict action against those responsible if the allegations are found to be true.
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