ETV Bharat / state

Youth Dies After His Release From Police Custody; Family Allege Police Brutality

Kollam: The death of a young man from Kollam while undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital has triggered allegations of police torture, prompting Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala to seek a detailed report from State Police Chief (SPC) Revada Chandrasekhar on the incident.

Ziyad, a resident of Societymukku near Kundara in Kollam district, reportedly succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital. His family has alleged that he sustained the internal injuries as a result of physical assault by police in Kundara police station in Kollam while he was in custody.

Following media reports about the allegations and family claiming Ziyad suffered serious injuries while in custody, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala directed the State Police Chief to submit a detailed report on the incident at the earliest.

According to the family, Ziyad suffered broken ribs and serious spinal injuries, which they claim were caused by police brutality. The family has demanded a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding his detention, the injuries he sustained and his subsequent death.

The incident reportedly occurred on June 16, when Ziyad was allegedly taken into custody in front of his wife and children following a complaint regarding the disappearance of a 13-year-old child in Societymukku area.

The family alleged that Ziyad was taken away by police personnel during the night. However, the missing child was subsequently found, and police reportedly concluded that Ziyad had no connection with the incident. He was released the following day.

Ziyad's family has alleged that he was subjected to brutal assault while in custody. They have specifically named Kundara police station sub-inspector Atul and constable Sreejith in their allegations.