ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Tourist Found Dead Outside Bihar's Pilot Baba Dham; Police Probe Suspicious Death

Rohtas: A young man from Kerala was found dead under suspicious circumstances outside the main entrance of the famous Pilot Baba Dham in Bihar's Rohtas district, triggering a police investigation.

Locals spotted the body near the temple entrance and immediately alerted the police. Officers reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

During the preliminary investigation, police identified the deceased as Abhijeet K D, a resident of Ernakulam district, Kerala. According to Mufassil Police Station House Officer (SHO) Rajeev Ranjan Singh, the case appears to be a suicide based on initial evidence.

Police examined CCTV footage from the area, which showed the youth arriving at the temple premises around 10 PM on Monday.

"The youth allegedly died by suicide. The incident took place at a shop near Pilot Baba Dham. The deceased was a tourist from Kerala," added Rajeev Ranjan Singh.

Police are continuing their investigation and are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.