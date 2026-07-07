Kerala Tourist Found Dead Outside Bihar's Pilot Baba Dham; Police Probe Suspicious Death
The deceased was identified as Abhijeet K D, hailing from Ernakulam, and local police said it appears to be a suicide based on preliminary evidence.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Rohtas: A young man from Kerala was found dead under suspicious circumstances outside the main entrance of the famous Pilot Baba Dham in Bihar's Rohtas district, triggering a police investigation.
Locals spotted the body near the temple entrance and immediately alerted the police. Officers reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.
During the preliminary investigation, police identified the deceased as Abhijeet K D, a resident of Ernakulam district, Kerala. According to Mufassil Police Station House Officer (SHO) Rajeev Ranjan Singh, the case appears to be a suicide based on initial evidence.
Police examined CCTV footage from the area, which showed the youth arriving at the temple premises around 10 PM on Monday.
"The youth allegedly died by suicide. The incident took place at a shop near Pilot Baba Dham. The deceased was a tourist from Kerala," added Rajeev Ranjan Singh.
Police are continuing their investigation and are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.
About Pilot Baba Dham
Pilot Baba Dham commemorates Pilot Baba, whose real name was Kapil Singh, hailing from Sasaram and a former Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF).
After completing his education at Banaras Hindu University, Kapil Singh joined the IAF and served in the 1962 India-China War and the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars.
According to accounts associated with the shrine, he survived a critical aerial emergency after remembering his spiritual guru Hari Baba, following which he renounced military service and embraced a spiritual life. He later became a Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara and spent years in meditation in the Himalayas.
Pilot Baba passed away on August 20, 2024, and was laid to rest in Haridwar. His memorial at Sasaram, known as Pilot Baba Dham, has since become a popular destination for devotees and tourists from across India and abroad.
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