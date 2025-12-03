ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkootathil Faces New Sexual Assault Allegation Amid Ongoing Legal Troubles

Thiruvananthapuram: A fresh sexual assault complaint has been labelled against Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil, the Kerala Youth Congress president, just hours before a court was scheduled to pronounce its verdict on his anticipatory bail application in a separate but similar case.

The second allegation has further troubled the leader and embarrassed the state Congress unit, as he remains in hiding, anticipating the judicial procedures.

The latest complaint, filed by a 23-year-old woman based in Bengaluru, was submitted to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leaders on Tuesday afternoon. Following its review, the KPCC leadership officially forwarded the complaint to the state police chief for immediate statutory action.

Senior Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and former minister K. Muraleedharan, confirmed the party’s decision to transfer the matter to the police. Muraleedharan said since Mamkootathil had already been placed under suspension from the party for ‘misconduct,’ the leadership found itself unable to take further internal disciplinary measures.

Consequently, the complaint was handed over to the police to ensure proper legal steps could be taken. Muraleedharan affirmed the party's promise to fully cooperate with the ongoing police investigation, adding that the complainant was informed of the leadership’s decision.

V D Satheesan strongly defended the party’s stance, stressing whether any other political organisation had adopted such an ‘exemplary’ course of action in a similar situation. He assured that the Congress leadership would collectively take an "appropriate decision" regarding Mamkootathil and firmly stated that no party leader would attempt to justify or defend his alleged actions.

The new complaint arrived via email, addressed to KPCC president Sunny Joseph and reportedly copied to central leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The complainant, who chose not to file an official police report initially due to fears concerning her future, privacy, and family reputation, explained that she was compelled to write the letter after hearing statements that the KPCC president had not received any complaint.

The detailed complaint said she and Mamkootathil had been acquainted for years, but he re-established contact via Instagram in September 2023. Initially, their conversations were described as "very dignified," but he soon requested her private mobile number, citing concerns over Instagram monitoring his messages.