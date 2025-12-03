Kerala Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkootathil Faces New Sexual Assault Allegation Amid Ongoing Legal Troubles
Published : December 3, 2025 at 12:49 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A fresh sexual assault complaint has been labelled against Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil, the Kerala Youth Congress president, just hours before a court was scheduled to pronounce its verdict on his anticipatory bail application in a separate but similar case.
The second allegation has further troubled the leader and embarrassed the state Congress unit, as he remains in hiding, anticipating the judicial procedures.
The latest complaint, filed by a 23-year-old woman based in Bengaluru, was submitted to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leaders on Tuesday afternoon. Following its review, the KPCC leadership officially forwarded the complaint to the state police chief for immediate statutory action.
Senior Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and former minister K. Muraleedharan, confirmed the party’s decision to transfer the matter to the police. Muraleedharan said since Mamkootathil had already been placed under suspension from the party for ‘misconduct,’ the leadership found itself unable to take further internal disciplinary measures.
Consequently, the complaint was handed over to the police to ensure proper legal steps could be taken. Muraleedharan affirmed the party's promise to fully cooperate with the ongoing police investigation, adding that the complainant was informed of the leadership’s decision.
V D Satheesan strongly defended the party’s stance, stressing whether any other political organisation had adopted such an ‘exemplary’ course of action in a similar situation. He assured that the Congress leadership would collectively take an "appropriate decision" regarding Mamkootathil and firmly stated that no party leader would attempt to justify or defend his alleged actions.
The new complaint arrived via email, addressed to KPCC president Sunny Joseph and reportedly copied to central leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The complainant, who chose not to file an official police report initially due to fears concerning her future, privacy, and family reputation, explained that she was compelled to write the letter after hearing statements that the KPCC president had not received any complaint.
The detailed complaint said she and Mamkootathil had been acquainted for years, but he re-established contact via Instagram in September 2023. Initially, their conversations were described as "very dignified," but he soon requested her private mobile number, citing concerns over Instagram monitoring his messages.
The woman alleged that Mamkootathil repeatedly expressed his affection and proposed marriage, promising his support would not obstruct her career or future goals. She claimed that her family, initially hesitant due to his unstable political career, finally agreed after party workers in his locality vouched for his promising future, a view strengthened after he became the Youth Congress state president.
According to her, Mamkootathil promised to visit her family with his relatives on a holiday. However, upon his return, he insisted on meeting privately to discuss their future plans. He allegedly picked her up in a car driven by an individual named Feni Nainaan and drove her to a secluded, isolated homestay-like building outside the city, claiming it was a friend's place for privacy.
The complainant states that once inside, he immediately and forcibly approached her sexually "without any conversation." Despite her "clear opposition" and requests for time, she alleged, he attacked and cruelly tortured her, resulting in rape. Following the assault, she suffered a severe panic attack requiring medication, yet the attack allegedly continued.
She alleged when she confronted him about the marriage proposal after the assault, he responded that he had no intention to marry anyone and that his political life was not meant for taking care of a wife and children, confirming her suspicion that the promise was ‘bleak.’
The emotional and physical toll was immense, leading her to seek medical attention for injuries. Despite her being ‘shattered’. Mamkootathil did not contact her for a month. He later resumed contact "as if nothing had happened," demanding to meet privately again. When she refused, he allegedly messaged her, saying he needed to "make her pregnant.”
Fearing his political influence, the young woman said she was unable to block him or speak out until the Crime Branch contacted her.
In an email, he wrote to Congress leaders, "My only intention is to ensure that no other woman falls victim to him. Therefore, I request the Congress leadership to remove him from any public position that involves contact with women or children." The complainant further said that the Crime Branch already collected her identity details for verification.
The gravity of this new complaint significantly complicated the legal standing of Mamkootathil who is already facing charges including rape, criminal intimidation, and coerced termination of pregnancy in the first case.
