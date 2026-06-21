Kerala Youth Beaten Up On Suspicion Of Being Child Thief In Odisha's Sambalpur
Police said the youth had been to Sambalpur in search of work and was thrashed by locals, reports Badshah Jusman Rana.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
Sambalpur: Days after two women from Delhi were brutally assaulted in Odisha's Rayagada district, a similar case was reported from Sambalpur where a youth from Kerala was thrashed by locals on suspicion of being a child thief.
In a video of the incident, a mob can be seen thrashing the youth, identified as Vishnu S from Kerana even as some others are checking his bag.
A team from Sretrajpur police team rescued the youth. Sretrajpur police station SHO said, Anil Pradhan said, "Some people from the Dhubapada area of Badabazar have been arrested for assaulting the youth."
He said the locals questioned Vishnu about his identity. However, owing to language barrier, the locals misunderstood Vishnu to be a child thief and assaulted him. Pradhan said Vishnu worked as a welder in an asbestos shed in Bargarh. "He used to work in Bargarh district. However, he has been unemployed for the last few months. He told police that he had came to Sambalpur in search of work," the SHO said.
Pradhan said since Vishnu has requested the police to send him home and arrangements are being made for the same. He will be sent to his native place by train, said Pradhan.
A few days back, a mob had attacked two NGO workers, including a woman, in Rayagada district, assuming them to be members of a child-lifting gang. According to the police, the victims, who were residents of outside Odisha, were travelling from Daringbadi to Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi, a neighbouring district of Rayagada.
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