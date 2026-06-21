ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Youth Beaten Up On Suspicion Of Being Child Thief In Odisha's Sambalpur

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Sambalpur: Days after two women from Delhi were brutally assaulted in Odisha's Rayagada district, a similar case was reported from Sambalpur where a youth from Kerala was thrashed by locals on suspicion of being a child thief. In a video of the incident, a mob can be seen thrashing the youth, identified as Vishnu S from Kerana even as some others are checking his bag. A team from Sretrajpur police team rescued the youth. Sretrajpur police station SHO said, Anil Pradhan said, "Some people from the Dhubapada area of ​​Badabazar have been arrested for assaulting the youth."