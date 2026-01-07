ETV Bharat / state

Two Held In Pathanamthitta For Allegedly Staging Accident To Gain Girlfriend's Family's Trust

Pathanamthitta: In a shocking incident that appeared to be a hit Bollywood scene, a boy, with the help of one of his friends, allegedly staged a road accident to gain the trust of his girlfriend’s family and facilitate her marriage to him. The police in Pathanamthitta have arrested them.

The accused have been identified as Ranjith Rajan and 19-year-old Ajaz, both natives of Thazhath Parambil in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. According to the police, the duo allegedly conspired to make it appear that Ranjith had heroically saved his girlfriend from a road accident. The intention behind the plan was to win over her family's sympathy. Interestingly, the woman was reportedly unaware of the plan.

The incident occurred on the evening of December 23, 2025, when the girl was returning from a coaching centre in Adoor on a scooter. Ajaz was allegedly following her in a car, while Ranjith trailed behind in another vehicle. When the scooter reached Vazhamuttam East, Ajaz's car allegedly rammed into it from behind. The girl fell and sustained serious injuries.

After the collision, Ajaz reportedly fled the scene without stopping. Moments later, Ranjith arrived and pretended to be an uninvolved passer-by. He helped the injured girl and shifted her to a hospital. He allegedly told locals who gathered at the spot that he was her husband. The woman suffered a fracture to her right elbow, a broken little finger, and multiple injuries across her body.

The case took a turn after the woman, while giving her statement at the hospital, expressed doubts about the circumstances of the mishap. Police subsequently registered a road accident case and launched an investigation.