ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Woman Dies Of 'Post-Delivery Infection'; Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Thiruvananthapuram: An allegation of gross medical negligence has come to the fore at Thiruvananthapuram's SAT Hospital after the death of a young woman due to post-delivery infection.

The deceased has been identified as Shivapriya (26), a resident of Karikkakom, who passed away on Sunday afternoon. The family has alleged that hospital authorities' negligence led to the infection and her subsequent death.

Shivapriya had given birth at the SAT Hospital on October 22 through a normal procedure. She was discharged and returned home on October 25. The very next day, she was down with a fever and was taken back to the hospital. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to the Medical College Super Speciality Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she died on Sunday afternoon.

Shivadas, the woman’s brother, filed a complaint, according to Medical College SHO Shafi, who said that further action would be taken after obtaining an explanation from the hospital authorities.