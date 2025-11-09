Kerala Woman Dies Of 'Post-Delivery Infection'; Family Alleges Medical Negligence
Published : November 9, 2025 at 5:52 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: An allegation of gross medical negligence has come to the fore at Thiruvananthapuram's SAT Hospital after the death of a young woman due to post-delivery infection.
The deceased has been identified as Shivapriya (26), a resident of Karikkakom, who passed away on Sunday afternoon. The family has alleged that hospital authorities' negligence led to the infection and her subsequent death.
Shivapriya had given birth at the SAT Hospital on October 22 through a normal procedure. She was discharged and returned home on October 25. The very next day, she was down with a fever and was taken back to the hospital. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to the Medical College Super Speciality Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she died on Sunday afternoon.
Shivadas, the woman’s brother, filed a complaint, according to Medical College SHO Shafi, who said that further action would be taken after obtaining an explanation from the hospital authorities.
Her husband, Manu, said the infection originated from the hospital. "Shivapriya had no health issues when she was admitted for delivery. After returning home, she developed a fever. When we brought her back, she was shifted to the ICU. The infection came from the hospital itself. Her condition kept worsening each day. The bacteria that caused the infection can be transmitted only from the hospital environment, and I have the lab report to prove it,” he said.
Meanwhile, relatives and locals staged a protest in front of the hospital, demanding a detailed investigation. The family has refused to accept the body until an inquiry is officially announced.
Health minister Veena George has convened an emergency meeting in the wake of the incident. The case comes amid mounting criticism against the state health department following the recent death of Venu, a patient who died allegedly due to a lack of proper treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.
Before his death, Venu had sent a voice message to a friend from his hospital bed, stating that he was not receiving adequate medical attention, a revelation that triggered public outrage and forced the government to order a probe.
