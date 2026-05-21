ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Woman Alleges Molestation, Rape Attempt At Party In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old college student has alleged that a man molested and attempted to rape her during a party here, and later he and his associates assaulted her friends and threatened them with dire consequences, police said on Thursday. The victim, a native of Kerala, was working part-time at a cafe here, they said.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that the incident took place on the night of May 11 after she and others finished work and attended a party hosted by the owner of the cafe. The incident occurred in the Madivala area of the city.

The complainant alleged that when the owner of her cafe, who is also a friend, went out to get some food with another friend, one of the accused, identified as Hainas, who was under the influence of alcohol, behaved inappropriately with her, forcibly dragged her and attempted to rape her.

She further alleged that he held her hands and touched her private parts before two friends intervened and rescued her.

In a video statement, the woman alleged that she repeatedly resisted the accused and clearly told him "no". "He forcibly did sexual activity. He tried to rape me. He literally pulled out all my dresses," she alleged.

She further claimed that when her friends intervened, the accused allegedly turned aggressive and threatened them. "He threatened us with a beer bottle that he would kill all of us if we called anyone for help or informed the police," she alleged in the statement.

According to the FIR, the accused later allegedly threatened the complainant and her associates with a liquor bottle, warning that they would be killed.

The victim further stated that when she and others approached the police station around 12.30 am on May 12 to lodge a complaint, some accused persons again allegedly threatened them outside the station.