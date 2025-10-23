ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Village Unites To Build Playground Through Fish Sales, Innovative Fundraising Drives

Kasaragod: In present times, children are more eager to remain glued to their mobile phones than playing outdoor games and for those who venture out too have no luck as playgrounds have literally disappeared.

In Kundoor village of Kerala's Kasaragod district, a community is setting an inspiring example, paving a path of change. Determined to fulfill the dream of a playground for children, local residents are working tirelessly to gift their kids a better tomorrow.

Four months ago, children in Kundoor approached their elders with a demand. They said their village has temple, mosque, school and library but no playground. “We want a place to play,” they said. Their plea did not fall on deaf ears as villagers united, recognising the logic and importance of the demand, and the entire community rallied behind the cause.

Raising funds, however, proved to be a major challenge for them. A rough estimate revealed that to build a playground for the children of Kundoor and Mukkada areas, around Rs 12 lakh is needed just for the land. Taking into account the construction and other expenses, the total cost rose to Rs 15 lakh. Together, the community began collective fundraising, organising innovative activities from fish sales to a biryani challenge.

The organising committee adopted multiple strategies to raise funds. A major success was a fish sale in Kalichamaram, which drew strong community support. “When people knew it was for the playground, they offered fish at Rs 100 less than the market rate from Madakkara Harbour to be sold for raising funds,” Chandran Mukkada, a local told ETV Bharat.